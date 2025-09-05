5 Uses For Your Smart TV's USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've come a long way from when the TV was just for watching cable. Today's smart televisions are equipped with a wealth of features, many of which you're probably not using. One such oft-overlooked feature is the USB port that's a staple on modern TVs, usually located on the side or back of the set. Even as the latest AI-enabled TVs become a reality, the humble USB port endures as a powerful little gateway to a range of possible functions.

There are lots of creative ways to use your smart TV's USB port. You can use it to convert your screen into a piece of art, create mood lighting for an aesthetic viewing experience, connect a mic to use voice commands, upgrade your old set into a smart TV, and even juice up other devices when you're stuck without a charger. While these possible uses work across most smart TVs, it's important to note that settings can differ between specific brands and models. Therefore, the examples we discuss might not work on your particular TV. You should refer to your device's user manual for complete information about its features.