5 Uses For Your Smart TV's USB Ports
We've come a long way from when the TV was just for watching cable. Today's smart televisions are equipped with a wealth of features, many of which you're probably not using. One such oft-overlooked feature is the USB port that's a staple on modern TVs, usually located on the side or back of the set. Even as the latest AI-enabled TVs become a reality, the humble USB port endures as a powerful little gateway to a range of possible functions.
There are lots of creative ways to use your smart TV's USB port. You can use it to convert your screen into a piece of art, create mood lighting for an aesthetic viewing experience, connect a mic to use voice commands, upgrade your old set into a smart TV, and even juice up other devices when you're stuck without a charger. While these possible uses work across most smart TVs, it's important to note that settings can differ between specific brands and models. Therefore, the examples we discuss might not work on your particular TV. You should refer to your device's user manual for complete information about its features.
Convert your TV into art or a digital photo frame
Even the best smart TVs are pretty boring to look at when switched off. But you can turn the blank screen into a work of art or a photo frame to give it an aesthetic look that can blend well with the interior of your home.
To achieve this, you'll first need to download images of your favorite artworks or paintings from the internet and load them onto a USB device such as a pen drive. You can also add photos or videos, whatever suits your style. Then, simply plug it into your TV's USB port. Your TV will detect the device and give you the option to view the images as a slideshow.
You can either loop the same image or video continuously, or set it to automatically cycle through different media. This way, your TV will function as a decorative element when you're not using it. It can instantly elevate any space and allow you to showcase family portraits or enjoy your favorite art without spending on physical frames or prints.
Use your TV to create mood lighting
If you want to take your viewing experience up a notch, try connecting LED light strips to your TV to create a mood-lighting effect. There are many USB-powered LED strips that can be plugged into your TV and set up around it to illuminate your wall with soft, ambient light. This avoids the need for electrical sockets and the lights will automatically turn on and off with your TV.
The glow behind your screen reduces eye strain in dark rooms while also adding a cinematic atmosphere to your setup. Depending on the strip you choose, you may be able to change colors, brightness, and even sync the lighting effects with the content playing on your TV. Using lights can be an especially versatile way of changing your room's vibe according to what you're doing. For example, a warm golden light creates a cozy atmosphere for movie night, while cooler tones are great for gaming.
Plug in a microphone for voice controls
Most smart TVs today include voice control features that you can use through a built-in microphone on the TV's remote. However, not every remote supports this function, and getting a compatible voice-enabled remote can be pricey. But if you have a USB-powered microphone, you can replicate the same voice-control functionality by plugging it into the USB port on your TV.
This means you'll be able to search for content, change channels, or adjust settings just by speaking, without the need for a special remote. Moreover, depending on your TV's operating system, the microphone may also integrate with built-in assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa, that can allow you to give commands to control media hands-free.
This hack can be quite useful if you've misplaced your remote, have accessibility needs, or just want the convenience of hands-free control. It also allows more flexibility because some USB microphones can pick up sound more clearly from across the room compared to the small built-in mics on voice-enabled remotes.
Upgrade your old TV into a smart TV
Today, streaming services have become more popular than cable or broadcast TV, but you don't need a smart TV to enjoy them; you can stream from your favorite service providers even if you have an older TV that does not support apps like Netflix, YouTube, or Prime Video.
The trick is to use your TV's USB and HDMI ports to connect portable streaming devices such as an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku Streaming Stick. These are powered via the USB port and play audio and video through your TV's HDMI port This eliminates the need for messy wall adapters and extra cables, keeping your setup neat and simple. Once connected, your old TV instantly gains access to streaming apps at a fraction of the cost of a new TV.
Some devices also support voice controls, gaming apps, or screen mirroring from your smartphone. This way, your old TV's USB port helps to unlock modern features without having to replace it.
Charge your devices with your TV
We've all probably experienced the frustration of not being able to find a phone charger when we really need one. Well, if you're near a smart TV and have a charging cable handy, you can connect your phone to the USB port to power up your device. This also works for other portable electronics like tablets, wireless headphones, and power banks. It's a neat hack to know when traveling, since hotel rooms often tend to lack adequate wall sockets.
Of course, the charging speed will be lower than that of a wall adapter's, but it gets the job done when you're in a pinch. As long as the TV is powered on (and in some cases, even in standby mode), it will provide power to your device. This offers convenience when you need it most. For example, if you're in the living room watching TV and notice that your phone battery is low, you can charge it without having to leave the room or hunt for an outlet. This leaves you free to binge the best TV shows uninterrupted.