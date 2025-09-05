5 Of The Best Free Measurement Apps On Android
If you've ever found yourself wanting to measure something but don't have a ruler or tape measure on hand, measuring apps on your phone can come to the rescue. They range from the fairly simple to highly advanced options that make use of augmented reality to give pretty accurate readings. While the iPhone and some Android phones have built-in measuring features, they are often quite basic, which can necessitate dedicated apps with more features. Luckily, there are some great free measurement apps available on Android that can do everything from replicating the iPhone's height-measurement trick to calculating the perimeter of a room, checking for inclines, and more.
These apps make clever use of your phone's camera and sensors to provide surprisingly accurate results. So the next time you want to check if a piece of furniture will fit in your living room, don't bother asking around for a tape measure. You can simply download one of these free apps and get the readings you need in seconds.
Ruler
The Ruler app by NixGame is extremely simple to use, and therein lies its brilliance. It converts your phone into a ruler, which proves very convenient when you need to quickly measure something small. It's best suited to measuring objects that are not bigger than your screen and it is super easy to use. It's backed by over 10 million downloads and a strong average rating of 4.5/5 on the Play Store. Many users highlight its reliability once properly calibrated. That is, by comparing it against a coin, a standard ruler, or another known object, the app can deliver surprisingly accurate results, even for detailed craft or hobby work.
Despite it's simplicity, it's got handy features like support for both metric and imperial units, a unit converter (millimeters to inches, centimeters to inches), and a built-in protractor to measure angles. However, the free version does include ads, which can be distracting. To get rid of ads and enjoy more features, you'll need to purchase Ruler Pro for $2.49.
AR Ruler: Tape Measure Camera
If you're looking for a sophisticated augmented reality measuring app for Android, the AR Ruler is a great option. It uses Google's ARCore to allow you to measure distances, angles, areas, and even volumes by simply pointing your camera at real-world objects. You can tap two points on the screen to get an instant length, trace a surface to calculate area or perimeter, and even generate floor plans. While the app works on devices that lack ARCore, it performs best on supported devices. ARCore is Google's augmented reality platform that lets smartphones understand their environment and place digital objects in the real world through the camera.
The app supports metric and imperial units, making it practical for everyday tasks like measuring furniture or estimating space. Many user reviews on the Play Store note that while it may not always be millimeter-perfect, it's accurate enough for casual use and saves time when a physical tape measure isn't handy. That said, the free version is rather limited, and features like saving measurements or exporting floor plans are locked behind a paid subscription.
AR Measure Tape: SmartRuler
The AR Measure Tape app developed by Lascade is another augmented-reality app that helps you use your the camera on your Android phone as a digital ruler or tape measure. It's earned over 100,000 installs and an average rating of 4.5 stars. You can quickly measure distances by tapping two points on the screen, calculate the height of objects in vertical mode, calculate angles, and even generate floor plans by scanning a room. Additional tools include a built-in compass, virtual ruler for small items, and ring/finger size finder. This versatile functionality makes it stand out.
User reviews highlight this app's ease of use and reliability, but point out that it's best used on flat, well-lit surfaces. There are also no ads, making it a truly free measurement app. Given its range of features, we think it's one of those amazing Android apps that you've probably never heard of but will find a lot of use for. That said, some users have reported the occasional inconsistent measurement, though this is expected from an app-based measuring tool.
Bubble level
To move beyond conventional measurements, the Bubble level app by PixelProse SARL is a handy tool that allows you to measure angles, slopes, and inclines quickly and accurately without needing a traditional spirit level. It's particularly useful for tasks like hanging up pictures, setting up camera tripods, or aligning furniture. With well over 10 million downloads and an average rating of 4.4 stars, Bubble level has established itself as a reliable everyday tool. Even though it can't fully replace a professional tool, users have praised its ease of use and reliability for everyday leveling tasks.
You can calibrate your phone's four sides independently, ensuring precise measurements regardless of orientation. It displays angles in multiple units, including degrees, inclination percentage, roof pitch, and inches per foot. This means you can adapt it for different kinds of projects. It also functions as an inclinometer, which is helpful for measuring slopes or setting up equipment on uneven surfaces. Additional features include adjustable sensitivity, orientation locking, and sound effects for calibration.
Sound meter: SPL & dB meter
When you think of measuring apps for your phone, you probably don't imagine apps that check the sound level. But these can be quite handy to monitor the noise in your environment, which is why we've included the Sound meter app in this roundup. This app uses your phone's microphone to detect sound and displays readings in decibels (dB), providing minimum, maximum, and average levels in real time. While it may not match the precision of dedicated Sound Pressure Level (SPL) meters, it offers sufficient accuracy for everyday use.
You can view live charts of the measured sound, track measurements over time, and pause or reset readings. The app also includes reference values for common sounds, which is handy to contextualize the intensity of various noise sources. This makes it useful for monitoring your environment for potentially disruptive or harmful sound levels. Studies have shown that people are increasingly at risk of hearing loss from noise exposure, which means the Sound meter app can be a simple way to ensure you're within safe levels.