5 Of The Best Free Measurement Apps On Android

If you've ever found yourself wanting to measure something but don't have a ruler or tape measure on hand, measuring apps on your phone can come to the rescue. They range from the fairly simple to highly advanced options that make use of augmented reality to give pretty accurate readings. While the iPhone and some Android phones have built-in measuring features, they are often quite basic, which can necessitate dedicated apps with more features. Luckily, there are some great free measurement apps available on Android that can do everything from replicating the iPhone's height-measurement trick to calculating the perimeter of a room, checking for inclines, and more.

These apps make clever use of your phone's camera and sensors to provide surprisingly accurate results. So the next time you want to check if a piece of furniture will fit in your living room, don't bother asking around for a tape measure. You can simply download one of these free apps and get the readings you need in seconds.