Samsung Could Reveal Its Trifold Smartphone As Early As Next Month, Insiders Suggest

Beyond revealing that the Galaxy G Fold 7 is nearly ready, the source told ETNews that Samsung decided to produce just 50,000 units of the trifold, with plans for larger scale mass production already being put into place. This relatively slow start could suggest that Samsung is playing it safe and waiting to see how this new form factor performs before committing to a massive launch.

Of course, 50,000 units isn't very many in the grand scheme of thing, though if the device takes off like Samsung's other foldables, the company could ramp up manufacturing fairly quickly. And these kinds of rumors aren't unexpected, either. We've been there have been rumblings about Samsung unveiling a trifold for several months now, with some even suggesting it would happen back in July alongside the launch of the Z Fold 7. However, the Korean smartphone manufacturer has yet to debut its trifold.

That could change next month, though. If Samsung does debut its trifold next month, it will become only the second double-folding smartphones to go on sale to date, behind the Huawei Mate XT. A November release would also line up perfectly to coincide with Samsung's release of One UI 8, which is currently available in beta for many Galaxy devices.