Samsung Could Reveal Its Trifold Smartphone As Early As Next Month, Insiders Suggest
We've known for some time now that Samsung is working on an update to its foldable lineup, this time going for a trifold instead of just the usual single-fold, dual-screen design that has made phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 so enticing for many. While the exact name of the device isn't known yet, we've been referring to it as the Galaxy G Fold 7 until Samsung announces a proper title for it. Reports have slated the trifold device for a 2025 release, but as we close in on the end of the year, it's been radio silence from Samsung.
That said, information about the upcoming device might finally be forthcoming, and perhaps sooner than expected. Industry insiders have claimed that Samsung is now ready to reveal its trifold, and it could do so as early as October. From there, the insiders suggest to ETNews that the G Fold could be released as early as November, bringing it to store shelves a month shy of the end of 2025.
A limited release for Samsung's trifold
Beyond revealing that the Galaxy G Fold 7 is nearly ready, the source told ETNews that Samsung decided to produce just 50,000 units of the trifold, with plans for larger scale mass production already being put into place. This relatively slow start could suggest that Samsung is playing it safe and waiting to see how this new form factor performs before committing to a massive launch.
Of course, 50,000 units isn't very many in the grand scheme of thing, though if the device takes off like Samsung's other foldables, the company could ramp up manufacturing fairly quickly. And these kinds of rumors aren't unexpected, either. We've been there have been rumblings about Samsung unveiling a trifold for several months now, with some even suggesting it would happen back in July alongside the launch of the Z Fold 7. However, the Korean smartphone manufacturer has yet to debut its trifold.
That could change next month, though. If Samsung does debut its trifold next month, it will become only the second double-folding smartphones to go on sale to date, behind the Huawei Mate XT. A November release would also line up perfectly to coincide with Samsung's release of One UI 8, which is currently available in beta for many Galaxy devices.