The TSA Rule About Electronics Every Traveler Should Know

Planning to fly with electronics can leave you with a lot of questions on what you are and are not allowed to bring in accordance with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rules. If you are a digital nomad or on a business trip, you might require your M4 iPad Pro. Or you might just be traveling for fun, but can't leave your Xbox behind.

Whatever you are bringing is valuable to you, and you don't want to break the rules, because you can be fined up to $17,062 per TSA violation. If it's not your first violation, you can be fined even more. Some of the highest fines come from actually interfering with the screening process, such as resisting it verbally or physically. That is never a good idea. If you are found in violation for trying to bring a prohibited item, either in your carry-on bag or your checked luggage, you may not even get the item back.

It's important to know detailed TSA rules to avoid fines, confiscated items, and to be able to take your trip in peace. TSA may have you power on your electronics to prove they are what you claim they are, and TSA can decide not to let you bring an item on if they feel it's too suspicious. Generally, most electronics are allowed. However, some must follow certain rules, such as how they are stored, or if they need X-ray scanning before being allowed on the plane.