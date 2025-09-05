The TSA Rule About Electronics Every Traveler Should Know
Planning to fly with electronics can leave you with a lot of questions on what you are and are not allowed to bring in accordance with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rules. If you are a digital nomad or on a business trip, you might require your M4 iPad Pro. Or you might just be traveling for fun, but can't leave your Xbox behind.
Whatever you are bringing is valuable to you, and you don't want to break the rules, because you can be fined up to $17,062 per TSA violation. If it's not your first violation, you can be fined even more. Some of the highest fines come from actually interfering with the screening process, such as resisting it verbally or physically. That is never a good idea. If you are found in violation for trying to bring a prohibited item, either in your carry-on bag or your checked luggage, you may not even get the item back.
It's important to know detailed TSA rules to avoid fines, confiscated items, and to be able to take your trip in peace. TSA may have you power on your electronics to prove they are what you claim they are, and TSA can decide not to let you bring an item on if they feel it's too suspicious. Generally, most electronics are allowed. However, some must follow certain rules, such as how they are stored, or if they need X-ray scanning before being allowed on the plane.
The TSA power on electronics rules
The TSA website says, "Officers may ask you to power up your electronic device, including cell phones. Powerless devices will not be permitted onboard the aircraft. TSA does not read or copy information from your device." It also says, "The final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."
This means that even if your electronics are on the approved list, it is ultimately up to whichever TSA officer you are dealing with to allow you to bring them on the plane or not. Even something seemingly harmless, like a luggage Apple AirTag, can be denied. It is best to be ready to answer any questions and read all rules thoroughly. If an electronic is questionable and you can get by without it, it's best to try not to bring it at all.
The reason the TSA may request you to power up your device is to be sure it's real and it's working. This is a precaution to ensure you are not hiding something in the device or to be sure it's not secretly some kind of explosive. Because of this, you'll want any electronics you bring to have a charged battery prior to your flight. If you want to save time, it's best not to bring items that require being plugged into a wall outlet to work, or ones that take a very long time to power on.
Electronics TSA does and does not allow
TSA does not allow power banks with lithium-ion batteries in checked bags, but they are fine in your carry-on bag. The rules do not allow spillable batteries, which are those that can leak if not kept in a certain position or stored in a certain way. This is unlikely to apply to most travelers, and the TSA makes an exception for wheelchairs.
It is acceptable to bring extension cords, so long as they are wrapped. If you are bringing a DVD, CD, or even an old cassette, they cannot be stored inside an electronic device. That means they must be removed from any radio or laptop you plan to use them in.
If you are bringing a laptop, a video game console, or even a printer, that is fine, but they must be removed from any case and placed in a bin for X-ray screening. Your tablet and your iPod are approved for both checked and carry-on luggage. A radio is fine, but TSA cautions that if you are carrying it on the plane, you must check if it fits under your seat or in the overhead bin. If you still have your old Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone and didn't turn it in with the recall, it is not allowed at all due to the history of the device catching fire.