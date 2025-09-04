Satechi Launches Affordable iPad Keyboard And Mouse To Rival Apple's Magic Keyboard
Ahead of IFA 2025, Satechi has introduced its new OntheGo lineup, featuring a travel-friendly keyboard and mouse. While the company markets these devices under the broader banner of "mobile productivity" rather than as iPad-specific accessories, iPad users may find them among the best tools to take advantage of the upcoming iPadOS 26 update.
The new OntheGo Bluetooth keyboard with Stand and the OntheGo Bluetooth Mouse expands the OntheGo lineup, which already includes sleek Qi2 travel chargers. The goal of the new products is to bring proper keyboard and mouse functionality to tablets and mobile devices at a more affordable price point.
"With this expansion of the OntheGo Collection, we're building solutions for users who don't want to compromise when working beyond the desk," said Brock Guclu, Satechi's co-founder and president. "This keyboard and mouse combo makes it easy to stay efficient and comfortable whether you're flying, commuting, or working remotely in coworking spaces, coffee shops, hotels, and anywhere in between."
Competitive price and premium materials
While Apple charges up to $349 for the Magic Keyboard, Satechi is selling its new Bluetooth keyboard for $79.99 and its mouse for $29.99. For the keyboard, the company says its protective cover can be used as a stand for phones or tablets with display measuring up to 13 inches in portrait and landscape modes.
While the technology present on this keyboard is very different from the company's first mechanical keyboard, it can also connect to up to three devices at once via Bluetooth 5.1 and makes it easy to toggle between them once multiple devices are connected. It also features a 360mAh rechargeable battery and USB-C charging to ensure users don't run out of juice while out and about.
Meanwhile, the OntheGo Mouse features a soft-touch top, a DPI adjustment button to customize sensitivity levels, and multi-device pairing. It delivers up to 67 hours of use on a single charge, and features a USB-C port on the front, which means you can keep using it while charging. The new devices are currently available on Satechi's website in black and sand.