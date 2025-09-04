Satechi Launches Affordable iPad Keyboard And Mouse To Rival Apple's Magic Keyboard

Ahead of IFA 2025, Satechi has introduced its new OntheGo lineup, featuring a travel-friendly keyboard and mouse. While the company markets these devices under the broader banner of "mobile productivity" rather than as iPad-specific accessories, iPad users may find them among the best tools to take advantage of the upcoming iPadOS 26 update.

The new OntheGo Bluetooth keyboard with Stand and the OntheGo Bluetooth Mouse expands the OntheGo lineup, which already includes sleek Qi2 travel chargers. The goal of the new products is to bring proper keyboard and mouse functionality to tablets and mobile devices at a more affordable price point.

"With this expansion of the OntheGo Collection, we're building solutions for users who don't want to compromise when working beyond the desk," said Brock Guclu, Satechi's co-founder and president. "This keyboard and mouse combo makes it easy to stay efficient and comfortable whether you're flying, commuting, or working remotely in coworking spaces, coffee shops, hotels, and anywhere in between."