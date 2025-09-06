Is There Actually A Ninth Planet In Our Solar System? Here's What We Know

On August 24, 2006, our solar system lost a planet. It wasn't by cataclysmic destruction, but rather by the vote of the International Astronomical Union, which declared that Pluto, considered the solar system's ninth planet since its discovery in 1930, had been reclassified as a dwarf planet. Just like that, our sun's planetary community was reduced to a mere eight members, but that number might not actually be accurate.

10 years after Pluto lost its status as a planet, a paper appeared in The Astronomical Journal presenting evidence for an unseen object in the outer reaches of the solar system so large that it couldn't be anything but a planet. This paper was authored by California Institute of Technology researchers Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown, the latter of whom spearheaded the reclassification of Pluto.

Batygin and Brown formed their hypothesis after observing objects in the (perhaps surprisingly large) Kuiper Belt, a ring of small, icy bodies beyond Neptune that includes Pluto and other dwarf planets like Eris. They noticed a group of six Kuiper Belt objects that are clustered together, following unusual elliptical orbits that take them out of the solar system's plane, where the eight known planets reside. The odds of such an alignment being merely coincidental are around one in 15,000, according to the researchers, but something else could explain the phenomenon: a planet in the outer regions of the solar system, so large that its gravitational force is pulling on the other objects.