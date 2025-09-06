Want To Ride In A Robotaxi? Here's Every US City Where You Can
You may soon be catching a ride with the next generation of automobiles, and there won't be anyone in the driver's seat. Robotaxis — autonomous vehicles without a human operator — are slowly making their way to city streets, and more arrive with each passing day. With major players in the world of tech looking to get in on the action, several locations are adopting these vehicles, and there are numerous popular destinations where you can catch a ride to the future.
Currently, robotaxis are available in five select cities through Alphabet's Waymo: Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The company also has plans to expand to Washington, D.C., and Miami. At the time of this writing, Tesla's robotaxi service is highly selective of passengers in Austin and San Francisco, and Amazon's company Zoox has a waitlist service for a small area of Las Vegas, with announced plans for Austin, Miami, and San Francisco.
Even though only five U.S. cities have full public access to robotaxis, more will spring up as companies enter the space. Along with Zoox, Tesla, and Waymo, international companies are looking to get in on the robotaxi action as well. Startups like China's WeRide and Baidu have plans to enter the autonomous vehicle arena, though when they'll enter U.S. markets remains to be seen.
Los Angeles, California
If exploring the City of Angels in a robotaxi sounds like your kind of fun, then Waymo's 24/7 services will have you exploring Hollywood Boulevard in no time. With a soft launch in October 2023, the company provides services for over 120 square miles of the city, including Santa Monica, Inglewood, and Echo Park. However, be aware that Waymo currently isn't offering trips to LAX, so don't think you can catch a ride to the airport for your departing flight.
Considering LA can be one of the worst places to drive, letting a robotaxi do the work for you can save you or an Uber driver from tons of stress. Even though Waymo doesn't currently cover the entire LA area, you can use the services to explore many popular destinations in the city, including Chinatown, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and even the SoFi Stadium. Just bear in mind that Waymo will likely be avoiding freeways for the time being.
Anyone with an interest in using a robotaxi service in LA simply needs to download the Waymo app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, tell the app where you're looking to go, and then wait for a vehicle to arrive. Though if you have small children with you, it would be a good idea to bring your own car seat, as Waymo does not provide them. Children under 8 also cannot sit in the front of the vehicle.
Austin, Texas
Naturally, a city that likes to keep it weird is going all-in on robotaxis, which is likely why Waymo offers services there through another popular ride-sharing app. Thanks to the state of Texas easing its restrictions on autonomous vehicles, even Tesla is doing a trial run in the area. However, keep in mind that the Tesla program is currently in a beta of sorts, and you'll likely need an "Early Access" invite to catch a ride. It's also likely you'll spot an employee in the passenger seat for quality control.
Waymo is a bit more accommodating than Tesla, thanks to the company joining forces with Uber back in May 2023. Waymo also provides a fair amount of coverage for Austin, including up to The Domain in North Austin and down to McKinney Falls State Park and Sunset Valley in South Austin.
Using Waymo through Uber is a bit different than directly using Waymo's app, because users will need to navigate their Uber settings to ensure they can receive ride offers from robotaxis. Getting an autonomous vehicle through Uber isn't a guarantee, but to increase your odds, make sure you go to the Uber app, tap your account, select Settings, then navigate to Autonomous Vehicles and ensure the Waymo preference is enabled. You may receive a Waymo robotaxi as a ride when you select an Uber Comfort, Uber Comfort Electric, UberX, or Uber Green.
Phoenix, Arizona
Just like LA, anyone looking to travel around Phoenix in one of Waymo's autonomous all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles will need to use the company's app. However, the amount of coverage Waymo provides to the city is rather impressive, with the company offering 24/7 access to its vehicles across 315 square miles of Phoenix.
From visiting downtown to taking a quick ride to Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, or Chandler, select Waymo One users got early access to autonomous rides in 2019, and the company expanded to anyone over 18 years-old being able to order a ride in November 2022. At the time of this writing, Phoenix is one of the largest autonomous ride-hailing territories in the U.S., and even provides access to the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
One reason you may not be seeing robotaxis in your city is that companies utilizing these fleets often have to meet several safety requirements and conditions, including at the federal and state levels. Many states are still working toward passing these regulations, such as New York requiring humans in the driver's seat in March 2024. For Arizona, robotaxis must be in compliance with federal artificial intelligence laws; prove minimal risk conditions; meet state traffic and motor vehicle safety laws; and adhere to all title, registration, insurance, and licensing requirements.
San Francisco, California
The City by the Bay also has 24/7 Waymo support, with rides available through the company's app. Unfortunately, there's no airport access, but riders can travel through a good portion of San Francisco in a robotaxi, including areas like Fisherman's Wharf, Daly City, and even San Mateo. Rides to San Francisco International may arrive sometime in the near future, as Waymo was given clearance to begin mapping the airport in March 2025.
Waymo began a waitlist for San Francisco riders in August 2023, opening its fleet of vehicles to the public in June 2024. In March of 2025, Waymo was operating over 300 vehicles in the San Francisco area, with the number jumping to over 600 by May, though estimates from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) puts the total closer to 760 (via TeslaRati). In July 2025, Tesla launched invite-only rides in the area, though just like Austin, there will be a human driver behind the wheel. This makes San Francisco one of the easiest places to catch an autonomous ride.
While hailing a robotaxi to popular landmarks like the Ferry Building or the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center is easy in San Francisco, it's not without faults. In October 2024, Waymo made headlines after one of its vehicles accidentally halted Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade after failing to make a U-turn. Even after expanding to 750,000 miles of road coverage in North America, former robotaxi service Cruise ceased operations after an accident with a pedestrian in October 2023, among other reasons for folding.
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta is similar to Austin in that you'll be taking rides in a robotaxi through the Uber app. Waymo provides a decent amount of coverage for the ATL, with passengers being able to catch rides to areas like Buckhead, Kirkwood, Downtown Atlanta, and South Atlanta. It's the perfect opportunity to catch a futuristic ride to the Atlanta Zoo or explore the downtown area to get a taste of the city's culinary treasures.
Much like Austin, only certain Uber requests will net you a chance at taking a ride in one of Waymo's vehicles, though, unlike Austin, the option isn't available for Uber Green. However, should you catch a Waymo ride, you'll enjoy one of the company's electric Jaguars, and you won't have to leave a tip for your robo-driver. While Waymo asks passengers not to bring their pets onboard out of respect for future riders, service animals are fine.
Being available in the Atlanta area since June 2025, the 65 square miles Waymo covers throughout the city may involve Uber, but remember, you're not able to get deliveries with Uber Eats with a robotaxi just yet. However, wherever you're going and whatever you're doing, you'll certainly be arriving there with a bit of futuristic flair.