Want To Ride In A Robotaxi? Here's Every US City Where You Can

You may soon be catching a ride with the next generation of automobiles, and there won't be anyone in the driver's seat. Robotaxis — autonomous vehicles without a human operator — are slowly making their way to city streets, and more arrive with each passing day. With major players in the world of tech looking to get in on the action, several locations are adopting these vehicles, and there are numerous popular destinations where you can catch a ride to the future.

Currently, robotaxis are available in five select cities through Alphabet's Waymo: Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The company also has plans to expand to Washington, D.C., and Miami. At the time of this writing, Tesla's robotaxi service is highly selective of passengers in Austin and San Francisco, and Amazon's company Zoox has a waitlist service for a small area of Las Vegas, with announced plans for Austin, Miami, and San Francisco.

Even though only five U.S. cities have full public access to robotaxis, more will spring up as companies enter the space. Along with Zoox, Tesla, and Waymo, international companies are looking to get in on the robotaxi action as well. Startups like China's WeRide and Baidu have plans to enter the autonomous vehicle arena, though when they'll enter U.S. markets remains to be seen.