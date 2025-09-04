Instagram For iPad Is Finally Here: Better 15 Years Late Than Never

Meta this week finally unveiled the official Instagram for iPad app, after years of dodging questions about it, sometimes with silly claims. "We only have so many people" to work on developing the app, Instagram said in February 2020. iPad owners aren't "a big enough group," it said two years later. The reason Meta took so long to deploy an iPad version of Instagram was instead likely its growing rivalry with Apple, a company Mark Zuckerberg has often criticized in recent years. Instagram parent Meta makes tens of billions in revenue from personalized ads on social networks each year. Estimates say Instagram generated $66.9 billion in 2024, or 40% of Meta's revenue. Resources weren't the bottleneck.

There was no Instagram app for iPad before Meta (called Facebook at the time) purchased the photo-sharing app for $1 billion in April 2012, less than two years after the Instagram app launched on the iPhone. Instagram came out on iPhone in October 2010, several months after Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPad. After buying Instagram, Facebook chose not to release an iPad-ready app. In the years that followed, Facebook also made it impossible for other reader apps to bring Instagram-like experiences to the larger screen of the iPad.

Fast-forward to early September 2025, nearly 15 years after Instagram's original launch, and the app is now available to download on the iPad. It's not exactly a surprise. Instagram for iPad has been in development for months. That said, it's better late than never, as Instagram users and creators will be happy to put that big screen to good use.