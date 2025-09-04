Ecovacs' New Robovac Can Fast Charge And Climb Your (Very Small) Stairs

At IFA 2025, Ecovacs is working on its charging tech. While we've seen huge innovations in vacuum performance and convenience, there's one area that Ecovacs wants to improve next — charging speed. The Ecovacs Deebot X11 Omnicyclone is designed to avoid having to charge halfway through a cleaning cycle. The company helped in my travel and lodging for IFA so I could check out the X11 Omnicyclone for myself.

Before getting into the new charging tech, it's also worth noting another improvement – the ability to scale stairs. They have to be under 1.6 inches tall, so the vacuum is still designed more for one floor rather than multiple floors, rather than actually scaling a full flight of stairs. But it's clear that Ecovacs, among others, are working on robotic vacuums that can actually go up and down stairs, avoiding the need for you to manually move it around, or have multiple robotic vacuums for different floors.

The reason for the tech makes sense. Robotic vacuums are still a little too loud to clean at night, so I tend to have mine — the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni — clean when I might be out running errands for an hour or so. Because I have a toddler, I tend to run vacuums on their highest settings — which usually means that it can't complete a cleaning in one charge. The new charging tech is perfect for those situations.