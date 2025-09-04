Ecovacs' New Robovac Can Fast Charge And Climb Your (Very Small) Stairs
At IFA 2025, Ecovacs is working on its charging tech. While we've seen huge innovations in vacuum performance and convenience, there's one area that Ecovacs wants to improve next — charging speed. The Ecovacs Deebot X11 Omnicyclone is designed to avoid having to charge halfway through a cleaning cycle. The company helped in my travel and lodging for IFA so I could check out the X11 Omnicyclone for myself.
Before getting into the new charging tech, it's also worth noting another improvement – the ability to scale stairs. They have to be under 1.6 inches tall, so the vacuum is still designed more for one floor rather than multiple floors, rather than actually scaling a full flight of stairs. But it's clear that Ecovacs, among others, are working on robotic vacuums that can actually go up and down stairs, avoiding the need for you to manually move it around, or have multiple robotic vacuums for different floors.
The reason for the tech makes sense. Robotic vacuums are still a little too loud to clean at night, so I tend to have mine — the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni — clean when I might be out running errands for an hour or so. Because I have a toddler, I tend to run vacuums on their highest settings — which usually means that it can't complete a cleaning in one charge. The new charging tech is perfect for those situations.
Climbing stairs - as long as they're short
The X11 Omnicyclone makes use of a few different technologies to ensure it can clean a whole home without extended breaks. Notably, it has an AI algorithm that can adjust power consumption depending on the size of the space, coupled with a fast-charging tech that can deliver 6% of battery life in around three minutes, which it uses while the mop system is cleaning.
I regularly have the Deebot X9 Pro Omni clean my living room, kitchen, and hallway all at once, and in a single cleaning cycle, it will usually wash the mop pad twice. Ecovacs says the new tech allows the vacuum to clean a space as large as 1,000 meters squared, uninterrupted, even at max settings. That's an absolutely massive space — it equates to around 10,764 square feet, which is certainly a whole lot bigger than any home I'm likely to live in any time soon.
Other improvements are a little less splashy, but still handy. The vacuum upgrades suction power to 19,500Pa, which is significant, and there's also a new refined roller mop system. It has improved vacuum brushes, too, as well as a new bagless debris disposal system — so no more buying those disposable vacuum bags. The Ecovacs Deebot X11 Omnicyclone is now available in the U.S. and Canada for $1,499.99. You can get it straight from the Ecovacs website, and it'll be available from other retailers in coming weeks.