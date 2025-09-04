Adobe Is Bringing Premiere To iPhone And Will Let Users Edit Videos For Free

Adobe is going to make it even easier to edit your videos directly on your phone or tablet. In order to make that happen, the company plans to launch a free version of Adobe Premiere on iPhone and iPad later this month.

The company says that the new app will provide full editing capabilities for mobile users, including the ability to save and publish your videos without any watermarks, which is a huge win considering the app itself is free. Adobe also says that it has reimagined Premiere as a mobile-friendly app that is "fast, free, and intuitive."

The goal here appears to be expanding the company's mobile app offerings, something it has slowly been improving upon with the launch of a free Photoshop app on iPhone, as well as its free AI DSLR camera app, Project Indigo. The company will offer in-app purchases for generative AI credits, but other than that, it looks like users will be able to take advantage of pro-level editing without having to spend any money.