Adobe Is Bringing Premiere To iPhone And Will Let Users Edit Videos For Free
Adobe is going to make it even easier to edit your videos directly on your phone or tablet. In order to make that happen, the company plans to launch a free version of Adobe Premiere on iPhone and iPad later this month.
The company says that the new app will provide full editing capabilities for mobile users, including the ability to save and publish your videos without any watermarks, which is a huge win considering the app itself is free. Adobe also says that it has reimagined Premiere as a mobile-friendly app that is "fast, free, and intuitive."
The goal here appears to be expanding the company's mobile app offerings, something it has slowly been improving upon with the launch of a free Photoshop app on iPhone, as well as its free AI DSLR camera app, Project Indigo. The company will offer in-app purchases for generative AI credits, but other than that, it looks like users will be able to take advantage of pro-level editing without having to spend any money.
A welcome addition to the iPhone app library
This release is a welcome addition to the plethora of apps that are already available on the iPhone, as it will give users yet another solid video editing experience to turn to when editing videos — whether those videos are for YouTube, social media channels, or even just to show off your vacation moments to your family and friends with a little more flair.
You can preorder the new Adobe Premiere app on the Apple App Store to make sure it starts downloading as soon as it launches. Based on the App Store listing, the app is expected to release on September 30. Further, the company says it also plans to launch an Android version of the app in the future, giving Android users an opportunity to use Premiere's editing tools without having to pay as well.
Adobe hasn't shared exactly what the differences between the mobile versions and the PC version — which still requires a subscription to use — will be. Though, based on the wording in the press release, it appears that the mobile app will offer a full suite of Premiere's most used tools. Whether that includes the new AI agents Adobe is adding to its apps is unclear, but AI will be present in the app. Further, the company claims that the app should be easy to use, allowing for "pro-level creative control" but "without the pro-level complexity."