Here's How To Use Google Wallet's Handy 'Everything Else' Feature

While Google Wallet is still a ways off from offering the same features as Apple's Wallet app, especially after the removal of peer-to-peer payments, the Android-based wallet app continues to be one of the best ways to make contactless payments on devices that support it. And since Google launched the new Google Wallet App, it has continued to improve it with new features and offerings.

One of the most recent features — which is now rolling out to even more countries — is the "Everything else" feature, which allows you to add various passes to your Google Wallet so you can easily use them without having to carry around the physical item.

By default, Google Wallet already offers support for loyalty cards, gift cards, and even IDs, transit passes, and, of course, your payment cards. But the Everything else feature is for anything that doesn't fall into those categories. The app suggests adding passes like event tickets, gym memberships, and even insurance cards. But how exactly does all this work? Here's everything you need to know.