4 Ways To Turn Your Computer's Volume Up Above 100%

The volume levels of certain media files playing on your computer can often be underwhelming — even at 100%. There are several reasons for this. Some media is simply recorded at a low volume level, and as a result, the playback can be underwhelming. At the same time, you might be using the wrong audio settings, or there could be something wrong with your browser or video player. You may experience such issues when watching YouTube videos or content downloaded from the internet.

Apart from software, the hardware on your device could also be causing the problem. Your speakers or headphones may simply not be good enough to output sound in the quality you want to hear. However, before you head out to buy better audio gear, there are a few other methods to increase volume levels that you can try. Any software-related issues can be fixed via simple solutions.