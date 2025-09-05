Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Directed This Neo-Western Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

The movie is currently the #3 film on Netflix, based on the Top 10 movies chart found inside the app itself (the only movies beating it, at least right now, are "KPop Demon Hunters" at #2, and "Unknown Number," a documentary about a catfish scandal, at #1).

This movie is also not the only time Sheridan has worked with Renner, either. The latter also stars in Sheridan's Paramount+ drama "Mayor of Kingstown," a crime show about a fictional town in Michigan where the prison industry is the main source of employment. As for "Wind River," it follows a wildlife tracker played by Renner who links up with an FBI agent (Olsen) to probe the killing of a young woman who lived on a Wyoming reservation. Their search for the killer delves into the neglect faced by Indigenous communities, as well as the harshness of life spent on the frontier.

There's a pretty harrowing gun battle about halfway or so into the movie that left me on the edge of my seat when I watched it on the big screen. Sheridan's storytelling, at least in my opinion, tends to be better when he can spread it over multiple episodes of a TV show. That said, in "Wind River," at least, he's in particularly fine form.

"Wind River lures viewers into a character-driven mystery with smart writing, a strong cast, and a skillfully rendered setting that delivers the bitter chill promised by its title," reads the critics' consensus summary on Rotten Tomatoes. There, the movie has an 87% critics' score, based on 250 reviews, and a 90% audience score (based on more than 25,000 user ratings).