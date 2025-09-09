How Many Times Has SpaceX's Starship Exploded?

The SpaceX Starship is an incredible piece of technology that Elon Musk debuted to the public back in 2019. This two-stage launch vehicle consisting of a Super Heavy booster and Starship craft, is part of the company's reusable launch development platform. With a payload capacity of between 100 and 150 tons, SpaceX plans for Starship to carry upwards of 100 people on interplanetary flights in the future.

This fully reusable craft has been developed to be caught upon its return to Earth following missions, providing quick turnaround times without the need for extensive refurbishment or repair. With all of this comes an incredible amount of technology that requires immense and extreme testing. As of August 26, 2025, Starship has seen 10 test flights to examine its capabilities, with SpaceX having no set number on how many test flights it will launch.

Each launch seeks to provide more data on Starship, with failures still moving the program forward. This is due to the fact that SpaceX designed failures into the platform's development process because of the company's philosophy of failing fast and learning faster. This means that with every explosion that destroys Starship, SpaceX is learning how to make it better. But just how many times has Starship suffered catastrophic failure during a mission?