Your iPhone Can Save You From Gas Pump Card Skimmers - Here's How

If you still rely on swiping or inserting your card, it pays to do a quick check before you pump gas. A legitimate card reader should be secure and aligned. It could be a skimmer if it looks loose, crooked, or thicker than others. Many pumps also have brightly colored security stickers. If a seal is broken or the pump says "VOID", avoid using it. If one keypad looks newer, bulkier, or misaligned compared to others, it might be a fake overlay setup by scammers. Additionally, scammers sometimes hide tiny cameras aimed at the keypad. Always try to cover your hand when entering your PIN at a pump.

The easiest way to avoid skimmers altogether is by skipping the card reader, and this is where your iPhone comes in. With Apple Pay, you can use tap-to-pay at the pump without ever inserting your card. Unlike swiping, which transmits your actual card number, Apple Pay generates a unique, encrypted token for each transaction. That means even if someone intercepted the data, it would be useless to them. It can't be cloned, copied, or reused. In other words, your iPhone's digital wallet makes skimmers irrelevant because there's no card data for thieves to steal in the first place. The same protection applies if you use other mobile wallets, such as Google Wallet or Samsung Pay, since they also rely on tokenization instead of transmitting your actual card number.