Here's How Often You Can Use Google Gemini's Free Plan Each Day

Since releasing Gemini, Google has played the details of its usage rates close to the chest –- as has OpenAI with ChatGPT. Now, though, we finally have a better idea of what Google offers in each of its Gemini plans, and it's straight from the horse's mouth.

Thanks to an updated Google support document, Gemini users can finally plan their usage of the AI-powered chatbot better by knowing how much they're getting. This means those vague "limited access" comments are no longer all we have to go by, and you won't have to wait on the community to tell you just how much they were able to use Gemini based on their own math and observations.

Instead of vague verbiage, Google clearly notes that free users — anyone who doesn't pay for one of Google's AI plans — will be able to use Gemini 2.5 Pro with up to five prompts per day. Free accounts are also limited to five Deep Research reports using Gemini 2.5 Flash each month. Finally, free users can expect to make use of up to 100 image generations (including edits and remixes) per day. The context window for free accounts is also limited to 32,000 tokens. Google lists 2.5 Flash as "general access" across the board, with no specific notes about usage limits. All tiers will be able to generate up to 20 audio overviews per day.