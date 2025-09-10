What Is RCS And How Does It Change Green Text Bubble Chats?

iPhone users have long dreaded the Android green bubble — Apple's way of showing that a text was sent as an SMS or MMS message instead of iMessage. SMS messaging has been around since 1992, and these messages often lack the modern features available in iMessage, such as emote responses, typing indicators, and read receipts. Before 2019, Androids exclusively sent messages to iPhones using SMS or MMS. When this happens, content gets compressed, video and picture quality diminishes, and the text comes in a green bubble instead of a blue one.

Today, Android uses a different format for its messages called Rich Communication Services, or RCS. RCS has allowed Android users to send high-quality photos and videos to each other and to experience the modern comforts of read receipts and typing indicators. It has been the standard for Android devices since 2019. Yet texts between Android phones and iPhones still weren't optimal until Apple's release of iOS 18 in 2024, which brought RCS support to iPhones. Here's how it's changed texting between iPhones and Androids.