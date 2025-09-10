Annoying Spam Invites Are Once Again Plaguing Apple's Calendar App

Unfortunately, it's difficult to cut down on calendar event spam in Apple Calendar, as the app automatically pulls event invites found in your email and adds them to the calendar with three different response options: Accept, Decline, and Maybe. Therefore, even if you aren't adding these events or subscribing to another calendar, you might end up with a calendar that has become littered with spam events.

The official answer, at least based on a video that Apple released four years ago, is to make sure you first unsubscribe to any event calendars that you might have unknowingly subscribed to. To do this, open the Calendar app, tap Calendars, then tap the info button on any calendar that you don't recognize. You can delete the calendar or unsubscribe from it, and it should remove all of the events associated with that particular calendar.

However, if the spam in question is an event that has automatically been added from a spam email, then the only way to deal with it is to delete the invite and then go through your email, block the sender of those spam emails, and then delete the emails.