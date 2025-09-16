Sea Stars Having Been Dying Mysteriously For Over A Decade, This Study Found Out Why

Across the last decade, a startling event has happened involving sea stars. From Mexico to Alaska, sea stars have been found with signs of disease, including lesions, twisted limbs, and disintegrating bodies. Referred to as sea star wasting disease, or SSWD, it has impacted over 20 sea star species. This large-scale loss has changed the ecosystem. It has resulted in a boom in the sea urchin population from not enough sea stars consuming them. It has also resulted in the vanishing of kelp forests, which are in turn eaten by sea urchins.

A study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution on August 4th, 2025, focused on the cause of this event. The research was helmed by the Hakai Institute and the University of British Columbia. The teams wanted to find out what was killing the sea stars and how they could help the population bounce back to avoid further ecosystem damage.

Biological experimentation uncovered that the sea stars were infected by a highly transmissible disease called Vibrio pectenicida. This breakthrough not only marks a major step in marine biology but also raises urgent questions about how to protect vulnerable ecosystems moving forward. In this time of exploration, with the discovery of a massive underwater mountain range teeming with rare marine species, conservation efforts are essential.