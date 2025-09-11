Why Do Ships Measure Speed In Knots Instead Of Miles Per Hour?

When you're driving on land, speed is measured in either miles per hour (mph) or kilometers per hour (km/h). These measurements are straightforward because you can see stationary landmarks and estimate how far and how fast you've traveled. Out at sea, however, landmarks are often nonexistent, making it impractical for ships to rely on the same land-based travel systems. This is why vessels use knots instead of miles per hour to measure speed.

A knot is defined as one nautical mile per hour, and a nautical mile is slightly longer than a standard mile. Specifically, a nautical mile equals 1.1508 miles (1,852 meters), and it's based on the Earth's geometry; one nautical mile corresponds to one minute of latitude on the globe. This system makes nautical miles and knots more useful for navigation because they align with global coordinates used on nautical charts.

The term "knot" has historical roots that date back hundreds of years. Sailors once measured speed using a rope with evenly spaced knots tied into it. The rope was tossed overboard, and as the ship moved forward, sailors counted how many knots passed through their hands in a set amount of time, hence the term "knots" for speed at sea.

By using knots, seafarers gain a practical, universally understood measure of speed that connects directly to navigation and charting, something that miles per hour simply can't provide in the open ocean.