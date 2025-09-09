Apple's iPhone 17 Is Official With A 120Hz Display, Massive Battery Life, And 256GB Of Storage

Apple on Tuesday hosted its annual iPhone event, with the iPhone 17 models being the obvious stars of the show. After months of rumors and leaks, the iPhone maker has confirmed most of the reports that floated online since the iPhone 16 launch, as it unveiled the four new iPhone 17 versions.

The iPhone 17 Air might have stolen the show with its incredibly thin profile, but the standard iPhone 17 model is undoubtedly a highlight of Apple's "Awe dropping" event. The base model might not have received a design makeover like the three more expensive iPhone 17 flavors, but it still got a few key upgrades this year, including the 120Hz ProMotion displays so many iPhone users have been asking for.

The best part about the base iPhone 17 model is that it still retails for the same $799 starting price as its predecessor. Considering the higher price tags of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models and the standard iPhone 17's upgrades, the base model might be the phone to buy this iPhone season.