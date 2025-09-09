iPhone Air Is Apple's Thinnest And Most Durable Smartphone To Date

Apple today officially unveiled the highly-anticipated iPhone Air. True to its name, the iPhone Air — which boasts a 6.5-inch display — is Apple's thinnest iPhone to date, measuring in at a svelte 5.6mm. As a point of comparison, the second-thinnest iPhone is the iPhone 6, which measured in at 6.9mm thick.

Apple's new iPhone Air is incredibly thin, but that doesn't mean the device lacks power. On the contrary, the iPhone Air boasts an A19 Pro processor and will ship with 12GB of RAM, matching Apple's iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Apple didn't publicly disclose how much memory each iPhone model ships with, but this information typically becomes available in the days following Apple's iPhone event.

The iPhone Air also includes Apple's next-gen modem. The C1 modem originally debuted with the iPhone 16e and was lauded for its power efficiency. Just a few months later, Apple announced that the iPhone Air will feature its next-gen C1X modem. Apple boasts that the C1X is even faster than the modem in the iPhone 16 Pro. What's more, Apple claims that the iPhone Air, thanks to the C1X, is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made. It's worth noting that Apple using the C1X in the iPhone Air is significant to the extent that it represents Apple's ongoing effort to lessen its reliance on Qualcomm. As it stands now, Apple's modem deal with Qualcomm extends through March 2027. If the C1 and forthcoming C1X prove to be sufficient, Apple will presumably transition the entirety of its iPhone lineup to its own modem design.