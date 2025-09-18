iPhone Volume Buttons Have Hidden Features Most People Miss

One of the most underrated conveniences of the iPhone is how its volume buttons double as an extension of the camera controls. While many flagship smartphones offer clever shortcuts, Apple has fine-tuned the experience to feel seamless and natural. Instead of tapping the on-screen shutter, which can sometimes cause unwanted movement or uncomfortable hand positions, users can instantly press the volume up or down button to snap a photo. This small detail makes the process feel more like handling a traditional camera, creating a familiar and tactile shooting experience that many users swear by.

But Apple didn't stop at photos. The volume buttons also enhance video recording. A quick press can start recording without needing to stretch your thumb toward the red on-screen button, which makes it easier to keep the phone steady. For casual creators or anyone recording on the move, this small change can lead to noticeably smoother footage.

Holding down either button while in photo mode even triggers a QuickTake video, allowing you to switch from stills to video capture without missing the moment. If desired, you can also customize the volume up button in Settings to trigger a burst of photos, ideal for action shots or capturing fast-moving subjects.