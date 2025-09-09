macOS Tahoe RC Now Available With New Features For Mac Users

After the iPhone 17 event, Apple made the Release Candidate version of macOS Tahoe available. With that, the company is days away from launching one of the biggest macOS releases since Big Sur. At that time, the company was about to unveil the first M1 Macs. Now, it's preparing to stop supporting Intel computers, as the focus will shift completely to Macs with its own processors.

However, more than just offering a final glimpse of the future of macOS to Intel Mac users, Apple designed software that's more integrated with iOS and iPadOS than ever before. After all, macOS Tahoe features the new Liquid Glass design, which is also available on the other operating systems. Additionally, Apple is adding new apps to the Mac, including Phone, Journal, and Preview.

That said, not only is Apple making the transition between hardware more seamless, but also better integrated. For example, iPhone Mirroring expands Live Activities to the Mac, so you can see when an Instagram post has been uploaded, when your Uber driver is arriving, or how your team is performing in a big game, all from your Mac's display.