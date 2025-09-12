The Best Cellphone With A Removable Battery Still On The Market

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An EU law might force Apple to make iPhone batteries easier to replace. The same goes for other phones sold in the EU in the next few years. Until then, there's not a lot of choice when shopping for a phone with a replaceable battery. The idea of a phone with a replaceable battery, while once popular, has steadily faded over the years in favor of slimmer batteries that help reduce the size of the phone. Additionally, making the battery harder to access without the use of specialty tools allows manufacturers to make phones with higher water and dust resistance ratings. Yet, there is one manufacturer that bucks the trend, making a modern phone with easily replaceable parts. That phone is the Fairphone (Gen. 6).

The Fairphone (Gen. 6) can run on Android (which is getting a huge redesign) or Murena /e/OS, and it features modern specs like a 6.31-inch P-OLED display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and up to 1400 nits of brightness, and a 50 MP camera sensor that can shoot video up to 4K at 30 FPS. That's all great, but the standout feature is the ability to easily replace parts. Instead of getting a new phone when the battery begins to underperform or fail, you can simply pop another one in, saving you money and reducing e-waste.