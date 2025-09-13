How To Get Faster Internet Speeds On Your MacBook

On the internet, speed is everything. In an ideal world, everyone could download all of Netflix in less than a second, but your MacBook may be preventing you from even streaming in HD due to low internet speeds. If you feel like your internet could be way quicker, there are several common fixes that may get you into the fast lane.

If you want to really ensure you're getting the best speeds on your MacBook, using a wired ethernet connection rather than Wi-Fi will likely do the trick. If this isn't viable, other options include checking and resetting your hardware, checking and tweaking your software's settings, and disabling certain items. We also have a few other tips that may get you a speedier connection.

Remember that you can reliably check your internet speed on websites like Speedtest.net. Ideally, you should perform a speed test before and after each attempted solution. Depending on where you live (as well as other conditions), something may be blocking your home Wi-Fi signal. Consider your router's placement — try to make sure it's in an open location and off the ground, ideally away from corners and other electronics.