How To Get Faster Internet Speeds On Your MacBook
On the internet, speed is everything. In an ideal world, everyone could download all of Netflix in less than a second, but your MacBook may be preventing you from even streaming in HD due to low internet speeds. If you feel like your internet could be way quicker, there are several common fixes that may get you into the fast lane.
If you want to really ensure you're getting the best speeds on your MacBook, using a wired ethernet connection rather than Wi-Fi will likely do the trick. If this isn't viable, other options include checking and resetting your hardware, checking and tweaking your software's settings, and disabling certain items. We also have a few other tips that may get you a speedier connection.
Remember that you can reliably check your internet speed on websites like Speedtest.net. Ideally, you should perform a speed test before and after each attempted solution. Depending on where you live (as well as other conditions), something may be blocking your home Wi-Fi signal. Consider your router's placement — try to make sure it's in an open location and off the ground, ideally away from corners and other electronics.
Ways to boost internet speed on your MacBook
One of the easiest actions you can take to potentially improve your Wi-Fi speeds is restarting your MacBook and router. To restart your Mac, simply navigate to the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the menu bar and select "Restart." To do the same to your router, disconnect any peripherals, then disconnect its power supply from the outlet, wait a few seconds, and plug it back in.
Bluetooth may also interfere with your connection if it's on the same 2.4Ghz radio band as your router (hence why Apple recommends using a 5GHz-only wireless network). Disable Bluetooth using the Control Center in the top-right corner, restart your MacBook, and enable it again. You can also try moving your router or checking its manual to see if it supports 5Ghz connections. You may also want to disable any VPNs you're using, which will likely have their own icons near the Control Center. Select it and turn it off. Most VPNs can also be disabled directly from their apps. While disabling certain apps and items, be sure to uninstall any "internet speed-boosters" you may have added.
It's also wise to shut down any apps you're not using. Pressing Command + Q usually does the trick, but you can also force-close apps from the menu bar by selecting Apple > Force Quit. Select a program from the list, and then click "Force Quit" to close the app.
Even more ways to boost your MacBook's speed
Along with checking certain applications and settings, it's also a good idea to check for any macOS software updates. This can clear away any potential problems that may be causing the slowdown. Here are the steps, starting from the menu bar: Apple > System Settings > General > Software Update. If one is available, click "Update Now."
You should also check for internet browser updates, either directly from the browser or through Apple's App Store, depending on where you downloaded the application. Consider clearing its cache and history, too. Here's an example of clearing cache and history in Safari. Start from the menu bar, then click Safari > Clear History. Choose the length of time you're looking to wipe, and select "Clear History" to confirm. Next, return to the menu bar and select Safari > Settings > Privacy > Manage Website Data. From there, you can select individual websites and click "Remove," or you can select "Remove All."
In Google Chrome, you can easily clear your browsing data by tapping the three vertical dots near your profile icon and selecting "Delete Browsing Data." This will bring up several options, including time ranges. After making your decision, just select "Delete Data." Other browsers will follow similar steps. (Using a different browser may also produce speedier results.) If none of these solutions work, you may want to consider calling your internet service provider for additional options.