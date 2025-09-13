How To Use The Astrophoto Feature On Your Samsung Galaxy Phone

Traditional astrophotography can be quite a process, especially if you want to capture less common phenomena taking place in the sky. A high-end DSLR or mirrorless camera is typically part of the required hardware, as is a sturdy tripod to mount it on. A sharp lens and a remote shutter release round out the hardware, but there's a lot of know-how that comes with a setup like this. You'll need to know about ISO settings, aperture settings, and shutter speeds, as well as how to properly focus the lens on distant objects.

These nuances can take years to master, but Astrophoto is able to do most of the work for you. Whatever object you may hope to take a picture of, the feature uses artificial intelligence to pluck it out of the night sky and then determines the optimal camera settings for capturing it. A "Sky Guide" option is even available to point out constellations. But rather than having to manually estimate the proper exposure based on years of experience, Astrophoto's machine learning algorithms will handle most of the adjustments.

In order for this process to work, your phone needs to take dozens of pictures of the scene. Astrophoto manages this process, determining the proper amount of images to take and the proper span of time to take them over. Once it completes this process, Astrophoto will process those RAW files, enhance them to look their best, and stack them into one single image you can share across social media or potentially hang on your wall.