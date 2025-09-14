You Can Use ChatGPT To Create A PowerPoint Presentation - Here's How

Let's be real, building PowerPoint presentations isn't exactly an enjoyable task. Between formatting slides, cutting down text, and finding a flow of slides that makes sense, the process can feel repetitive and time-consuming. Even if you already have the needed information, you'll often spend extra time refining it into something clear and engaging. And if you're starting from scratch? Research alone can eat up hours. That's where AI tools such as ChatGPT can step in to save some time. While ChatGPT is well-known for its creative features like using it with Google Maps for travel, it's equally powerful for productivity tasks. One of the most practical applications is generating presentation content quickly and efficiently.

The best part? There's no single "right way" to get the most out of ChatGPT for presentations. You can prompt it to draft slide outlines, summarize complex topics into bullet points, or even write speaker notes that complement your slides. You can go from a blank canvas to a structured, ready-to-build deck in minutes with the right prompts.