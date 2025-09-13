How To Check Your iPhone 16's Battery Health (And Why You Should)
With iOS 18, Apple allows you to check your iPhone 16's battery cycle count directly as a built-in feature, along with the maximum capacity percentage. Since battery longevity is one of the biggest concerns for iPhone owners, Apple has given iPhone 16 users even more transparency into their device's health.
According to Apple, the iPhone 16's battery is designed to last longer than previous models. The company says the iPhone 16 can handle at least 1,000 complete charge cycles while still retaining up to 80% of its original capacity, double what older iPhones could manage at just 500 cycles.
Apple hasn't gone into detail about how it achieved this improvement, but it likely ties into the expanded battery health settings. iPhone 16 users can now enable charging optimizations, such as capping charging at 80% to reduce battery wear over time. Whether or not you should use these features depends on your charging habits, as they come with both pros and cons.
How to check your iPhone 16's battery health
For a few years now, Apple has included subtle warnings when it might be time to service your battery or even consider upgrading to a new iPhone. But what if your brand-new iPhone 16 drops to 99% health after just a few months? Honestly, that's not a big deal.
The good news is that with iOS 18, you can see more detailed insights about your iPhone 16's battery. Not only can you check how many charge cycles it has been through, but it's also built to handle up to 1,000 cycles before dropping to 80% health. You can also see when the battery was manufactured and when it was first activated. With iOS 26, Apple included even more battery features like time to charge, pre-app battery use, and more.
Here's how to check an iPhone's battery health:
- Make sure your iPhone 16 is updated to iOS 18.
- Open Settings.
- Scroll down and tap Battery.
- Select Battery Health & Charging.
From here, you'll see your iPhone 16 battery's maximum capacity, peak performance capability, total cycle count, and more. Apple defines a cycle as the number of times your iPhone has used 100% of its battery's capacity. Once your battery health drops below 80% Apple recommends considering a replacement.
Why you should check your iPhone's battery health
While you don't need to overly obsess over your iPhone's battery health or every single charge cycle, it's reassuring to know whether the battery is holding up the way it should. Having quick access to this data gives you peace of mind as a user, letting you feel confident that your device is performing properly day after day. It's also a smart move if you plan to upgrade in the future, since potential buyers down the line almost always want reassurance that the battery hasn't been heavily worn down. It also allows you to plan how to conserve your iPhone's battery life.
Just like on a Mac, where checking the battery cycle count is considered standard practice, sharing this type of information with someone interested in buying your phone can make a real difference. Showing that your iPhone 16 is still in excellent condition not only reflects responsible ownership but also strengthens its resale value. In fact, your iPhone's maximum battery capacity and charging cycle data can make a significant difference in the amount of money you can receive when trading in or selling your device.