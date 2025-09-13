How To Check Your iPhone 16's Battery Health (And Why You Should)

With iOS 18, Apple allows you to check your iPhone 16's battery cycle count directly as a built-in feature, along with the maximum capacity percentage. Since battery longevity is one of the biggest concerns for iPhone owners, Apple has given iPhone 16 users even more transparency into their device's health.

According to Apple, the iPhone 16's battery is designed to last longer than previous models. The company says the iPhone 16 can handle at least 1,000 complete charge cycles while still retaining up to 80% of its original capacity, double what older iPhones could manage at just 500 cycles.

Apple hasn't gone into detail about how it achieved this improvement, but it likely ties into the expanded battery health settings. iPhone 16 users can now enable charging optimizations, such as capping charging at 80% to reduce battery wear over time. Whether or not you should use these features depends on your charging habits, as they come with both pros and cons.