How To Easily Delete Past Activity From Your Google History

The days of traversing the internet without leaving some sort of digital footprint are long gone, but there are still steps you can take to clear away as much of your digital footprint as possible. As one of the most prolific tech giants, Google offers a variety of apps and services like YouTube, Google Chrome, Google Search, and more. However, the flip side is that Google tracks a staggering amount of your data through virtually all its products. The company then sells your personal data for profit to potential advertisers.

Whenever you use any of Google's services, websites, or apps, the activity is stored in your Google Account. Deleting this information is rather simple and you can do it by accessing your Google Account settings. As your activity can build up again over time, checking these settings periodically can be a great way to maintain some online privacy. Additionally, you may use Incognito mode on Google Chrome to temporarily avoid activity tracking until you close the window or browser. Keep in mind, however, that if you sign into a Google Account while using any private browsing window, Google may still save your search activity.