How To Find Archived Emails In Gmail On iPhone

Gmail is by far the most popular email service out there; it's also fast, feature-rich, packs impressive spam protection, and gives you access to generous storage space. However, as all of us receive tons of emails every day, our Gmail inbox can quickly become overwhelming. Fortunately, Gmail offers a handy feature called email archiving that allows you to clean up and declutter your inbox without actually deleting emails; your archived emails are safely stored out of view.

However, unlike other services, such as Outlook and Yahoo Mail, Gmail doesn't feature a folder called Archive, which you can access to view your archived emails. Instead, Gmail simply removes the archived items from your inbox while leaving them untouched in the "All Mail" folder. So, when you want to access any email that you've archived, you have to rely on alternate methods, such as Gmail search and navigating the "All Mail" folder. How do these methods work on the Gmail app on iPhone? Let's find out.