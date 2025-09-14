What Does Space Actually Smell Like? Here's What Scientists Say

Astronauts have consistently reported a distinct, often metallic or acrid odor following their spacewalks and lunar excursions. Upon re-entering the International Space Station and removing their helmets, many describe a scent that reminds them of burnt steak, hot metal, or welding fumes. For example, NASA's astronaut Don Pettit described it as a "pleasant sweet-smelling welding fumes" that reminded him of his time working with arc welding equipment (via the Australian Academy of Science). Other astronauts have noted similar sensory impressions, including burnt meat, burnt cookies, and spent gunpowder.

During the Apollo missions, lunar module cabins became infused with the smell of spent gunpowder. This was described repeatedly by Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, who said, according to Space Insider, "Spent gunpowder smell probably was much more implanted in our memories than other comparable odors." The same phenomenon was echoed by others. Charles Duke of Apollo 16 remarked (according to Nautilus), "The lunar dust smells like gunpowder."

Scientists theorize that atomic oxygen in low Earth orbit may adhere to spacesuit materials and, upon repressurization, react with the surrounding air to produce these scents. Ozone or oxidized compounds that evoke metallic aromas may be formed during the repressurization process. Regarding the reported smell of lunar dust, one idea attributes the smell to reactive dangling chemical bonds created by meteoroid impacts. These bonds then react with cabin air to produce the distinct gunpowder aroma astronauts have reported smelling after moonwalks. But the smell fades the longer the moon dust is exposed to oxygen and moisture.