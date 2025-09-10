Apple Extends Free Satellite Access For iPhone 14 And 15 For One More Year

Since first introducing satellite features on the iPhone, Apple has allowed iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 owners to take advantage of these functionalities without paying anything extra. That free access was meant to end this coming November, but now, it appears Apple is extending the free satellite access for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users until 2026.

The news was shared as part of a press release detailing the new iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models, which Apple debuted during its "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9. Satellite features like messaging and emergency calling have been available to iPhone users for a while now, with Apple Watch also taking advantage of satellite emergency SOS functionality.

Back in January of this year, we even saw SpaceX and Apple working together to bring more satellite support to iPhones in secret, with the feature starting to roll out to users with the release of iOS 18.3. This allowed users to be able to receive messages and more even without having to point their phone up at a satellite.