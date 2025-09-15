How To Replace Your Apple AirTags Batteries (And What Kind You Need)
Apple AirTags are great for keeping track of items you don't want to lose, like wallets, purses, carry-on bags at the airport, or anything that can be difficult to replace. Handy as they may be, a dead battery quickly negates the device's usefulness. Luckily, replacing the battery is quick and easy. The battery inside an AirTag typically lasts a year, depending on how often you search for it via the Find My app.
Replacing a dead battery is as simple as removing the AirTag's steel cover to access the coin cell and putting in a new one. Fortunately, you don't need to determine on your own whether or not you need to replace a battery; your iPhone can alert you when it's time. Be sure to keep children away while you work on the device, though, as an AirTag contains many small parts. The battery inside is also toxic and can be extremely harmful if swallowed.
Replacing the battery inside an AirTag
AirTags house a CR2032 battery, and Apple recommends using the Duracell 2032 Lithium Coin Batteries to replace the default cell. They're easy to find on Amazon in a two-pack or four-pack configuration, depending on how many you need. Another option is the Powerowl high-capacity CR2032 batteries. They're cheaper than rivals while still maintaining positive user reviews.
Once you've got the right battery, follow these steps to replace it:
Press down on the steel battery cover of the AirTag.
Rotate it counterclockwise until it stops.
Take off the cover.
Remove the battery.
Place the new battery into the AirTag with the positive terminal facing upwards. The AirTag will play a sound upon a successful connection.
Place the steel cover back on by lining up the three tabs on the cover with the three slots on the device.
Rotate the cover clockwise until it locks into position.
If you're not sure when to replace your AirTag's battery, there are two ways to check. The first is via a notification on your iPhone. You'll receive a notification when your iPhone detects that an AirTag's battery is low. The second method involves checking the battery level via the Find My app:
Open the Find My app.
Select the Items tab.
Select an AirTag from the list.
See if a low battery notification appears under its name.