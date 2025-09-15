How To Replace Your Apple AirTags Batteries (And What Kind You Need)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple AirTags are great for keeping track of items you don't want to lose, like wallets, purses, carry-on bags at the airport, or anything that can be difficult to replace. Handy as they may be, a dead battery quickly negates the device's usefulness. Luckily, replacing the battery is quick and easy. The battery inside an AirTag typically lasts a year, depending on how often you search for it via the Find My app.

Replacing a dead battery is as simple as removing the AirTag's steel cover to access the coin cell and putting in a new one. Fortunately, you don't need to determine on your own whether or not you need to replace a battery; your iPhone can alert you when it's time. Be sure to keep children away while you work on the device, though, as an AirTag contains many small parts. The battery inside is also toxic and can be extremely harmful if swallowed.