Ranking 12 Major Smartphone Brands From Worst To Best
Smartphones have become an indispensable part of our lives and a substantial part of world economics. Whether it's communication, entertainment, or productivity, we rely on our smartphones for almost everything. However, choosing the right smartphone can be overwhelming, especially when several brands are vying for your attention. With premium designs, groundbreaking AI features, pro-level cameras, ecosystem integration, and blazingly fast processors, smartphone brands are doing everything to attract and retain customers.
In this article, we'll delve into the world of smartphones, ranking 12 major smartphone brands from worst to best. Our rankings are based on key factors like market share, performance, build quality, software support, and seamless ecosystems. We've also considered pricing, product diversity, and brand-specific innovations. From performance and user experience to innovation and cutting-edge features, we'll explore the strengths and weaknesses of each of these smartphone brands. You will find more details on our methodology at the end of the article.
12. Realme
Founded in 2018, Realme has become one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the world. Realme is known for striking a balance between high-end features and budget-friendly prices. As a result, the brand has managed to attract younger customers who want affordable yet powerful smartphones. The latest Realme flagship, the GT 7Pro smartphone, is packed with impressive specifications, such as a 120Hz four-sided curved display with 6,500 nits of peak brightness, the insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and industry-leading 120W fast charging. Even budget-friendly options like the Realme Narzo 80 Pro pack great features, including a curved AMOLED display, 6,000 mAh battery, 80W fast charging support, a 50MP main sensor, and AI features. This proves Realme knows how to pack bells and whistles into high-end smartphones without a premium price tag.
With high-refresh-rate displays, capable processors, and industry-leading fast charging technology, Realme has quickly built a solid reputation in emerging and price-sensitive markets. However, Realme smartphones have limited global visibility. Also, some budget-friendly models may have average camera performance, hardware and durability concerns, along with low resale value.
11. Huawei
Huawei is another Chinese electronics manufacturer that has earned worldwide recognition for its smartphones. Powerful in-house Kirin chipsets, stellar camera systems, and well-built flagships are solid reasons to buy Huawei phones. The brand also offers cutting-edge features like advanced AI integrations and has consistently delivered flagships to rival global competitors. The brand's vision for breakthrough design and technology is evident in devices like the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the world's first tri-fold smartphone. Huawei also leads in smartphone photography. Its latest flagship, the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, holds the number one rank on DXOMARK, showcasing the brand's dominance in mobile imaging capabilities. In addition to phenomenal cameras, Huawei phones are packed with color-accurate displays and robust chipsets, ensuring total visual immersion and efficient performance for various tasks.
However, Huawei has also faced challenges due to trade restrictions, which have impacted its global reach. The major drawbacks include a lack of Google apps & services, such as the Play Store and Gmail. Also, despite offering some impressive models like the Mate X6 and Mate XT, Huawei still struggles in the Western markets. That said, Huawei offers some of the best phones with eye-catching designs, next-level cameras, and technological brilliance.
10. Oppo
According to Counterpoint research, OPPO has 8% market share, making it one of the top smartphone brands in 2025. The best features of Oppo smartphones are sleek designs that include vibrant displays (in top models), industry-leading charging, and cutting-edge camera technology. The top-tier smartphones also pack great power with Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, huge batteries, superfast VOOC Flash Charge technology, and 16GB RAM. Oppo also introduced the world's first Quad Main Camera on the Find X7 Ultra smartphone. Released in April 2025, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra secured the second spot in DXOmark's best camera smartphone rankings with its spectacular penta-rear camera. With innovation at its core, Oppo also offers state-of-the-art foldables, like the latest Find N5, which turned heads with its incredibly thin design, fantastic displays, and great battery life. Also, Oppo's custom software, ColorOS, offers world-class customization and great multitasking features.
Like many Chinese smartphone brands, Oppo's major limitation lies in its fluctuating global presence, with limited or no availability in the U.S. markets. Unlike other Android smartphones, Oppo still uses outdated LCD panels in some budget-friendly models like the A-series. Despite various iterations, ColorOS still appears to be an imitation of iOS. Also, it may feel less sophisticated than other Android skins.
9. Vivo
Vivo is a prominent Chinese manufacturer that offers a range of smartphones known for advanced photography capabilities and stylish design. It currently holds 9.2% market share as of 2Q25, and is extremely popular in India and China. Vivo impresses customers with great specs, fast charging tech, advanced camera systems, and an extensive lineup of options. Its most notable categories include the X series for premium camera-focused flagships, the V series for stylish mid-rangers, and the Y series for budget and value-focused models. Vivo smartphones are also known for design and aesthetics, featuring slim bezels and seamless in-display fingerprint sensors. They often sport high-resolution screens that provide crisp visuals for movies, games, and other content. Many of Vivo's smartphones, like Vivo X80 Pro, X70 Pro+, Vivo X Fold, and X Note, have received the DisplayMate best smartphone display award with the highest ever A+ rating.
Vivo also has its own share of weaknesses, such as limited global availability and inconsistent long-term software support. Also, Vivo faces strong competition from other Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme, especially in budget and mid-range markets. Moreover, Vivo's custom Android skin, FuntouchOS, has been criticized for unnecessary bloatware, excessive ads, and a cluttered user interface.
8. Xiaomi
Since its debut in 2011, Xiaomi has gained massive popularity and grown into the third largest smartphone vendor with a 14.4% global market share. However, Xiaomi doesn't sell its smartphones in the U.S., which is one of the world's largest markets. Due to the lack of global presence, Xiaomi didn't secure a top spot in our rankings. Otherwise, the brand offers a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that strike a balance between high-end features and affordable prices, making them an option for budget-conscious consumers. The brand also offers some fantastic models like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which cater to high-end buyers.
Notable features of Xiaomi phones are powerful processors, bright displays, and long-lasting batteries with fast charging support. These smartphones also stand out for advanced camera systems featuring high-megapixel sensors, AI-powered scene recognition, and multiple lenses that produce brilliant shots in any setting. Pushing performance and innovation further, Xiaomi has also entered the flagship custom SoC space with the Xring O1 processor that competes with Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek's offerings. On the software side, Xiaomi smartphones run on HyperOS (formerly MIUI), a custom Android-based operating system that offers several customization options for a personalized experience. While Xiaomi's HyperOS is feature-rich, it can also feel complicated and inconsistent.
7. ASUS
ASUS is a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer that stands out with its Zenfone and ROG series. Its devices are known for powerful processors, gaming-focused features, advanced cooling systems, and unique designs. ASUS aims to cater to users who crave high-performance hardware and user-centric software in an affordable package. Today, the ASUS ROG series is recognized as one of the best gaming smartphones in the market. Also, the Zenfone lineup receives praise for compact designs, strong performance, and AI features. With high-resolution displays, top-of-the-line processors, and advanced features, ASUS smartphones are built to handle both gaming and multitasking without any hiccups. Beyond immersive gaming, the latest ROG Phone 9 Pro is known for top-notch battery life, thanks to large batteries and a power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Overall, ASUS smartphones are designed for users seeking cutting-edge specifications and exceptional value.
One of the major concerns with ASUS smartphones is their commitment to just 2 years of software updates. That means you won't get a sense of longevity even on high-end models. While recent models have seen camera improvements, they still aren't up to the level of some competitors' flagships.
6. Sony
Sony smartphones, especially the Xperia lineup, are known for their elegant designs and premium features. These devices feature sleek profiles and premium glass-and-metal builds. These phones are designed for a niche audience, like creative professionals and tech enthusiasts who value advanced camera features like continuous optical zoom, a dedicated camera button, large sensors, advanced optical image stabilization, and expandable storage. Sony Xperia smartphones also offer excellent gaming performance with Snapdragon processors. The latest Xperia models feature stunning 21:9 OLED displays that produce incredibly sharp images. Additionally, Sony provides an exceptional audio experience with multi-dimensional surround sound of Dolby Atmos on Xperia devices.
The newer Xperia smartphones, such as the Xperia 10 VI, offer an outstanding 2-day battery life. That's not all. Sony's latest flagship, the Xperia 1 VII, boasts useful AI features, such as AI Camera Work and Auto Framing, which allow users to capture smooth, stable, and well-framed videos. While they offer a unique feature set, they also come with a premium price tag compared to Android alternatives. Also, Sony prioritizes a niche audience and neglects a broader appeal.
5. Motorola
Motorola developed its first phone in 1973 and made headlines with the Razr in the 2000s. Today, Motorola is the third most-selling smartphone brand in the U.S. market. The brand has earned its place among the top smartphone makers with its clean Android experience, durable performance, and long battery life. Top Motorola features include Moto Gestures for enhanced usability and Smart Connect, which lets you wirelessly connect the phone to a nearby display. These smartphones offer high-end features like high-resolution displays and capable processors, without the premium price tag. This makes Motorola one of the top choices for buyers who seek convenience, simplicity, affordability, and innovative foldable designs.
Right from smartphones under $300 to premium models like the Razr Ultra, Motorola has a versatile lineup to suit every budget. The Motorola Razr (2025) is appreciated for its sleek design, great displays, and value. Some of its models, like the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, offer lightning-fast 125W charging speeds. However, Motorola promises fewer software updates compared to its competitors. The flagship models generally receive two software upgrades and 2 to 3 years of patches. Also, compared to Samsung and Google, Motorola's offerings do not hold value as well.
4. OnePlus
Started in 2014, OnePlus has earned a loyal following by offering high-performance smartphones at competitive prices. Today, OnePlus is known for stylish and functional designs, fast processors, and impressive camera systems with long-range zooming capabilities. The newest OnePlus smartphones offer stunning 120Hz ProXDR displays with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness for a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The OnePlus 13 smartphone boasts a solid battery life along with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring blazingly fast performance, seamless multitasking, and top-notch gaming. The brand sets itself apart with OxygenOS, a custom, Android-based operating system that's celebrated for its clean and user-friendly interface with deep customization options and minimal bloatware. Another unique feature of OnePlus is its proprietary Warp Charge and SuperVOOC charging, which lets you charge your phone from zero to 100% in just 36 minutes.
Initially starting with budget-friendly flagships, the smartphone maker has dramatically progressed to offer one of the best foldable smartphones with its OnePlus Open lineup. However, OnePlus offers a shorter software support window than competing phones. Also, some models may fall short on dust and water IP ratings. That said, OnePlus remains a solid option for tech-savvy users looking for smartphones with a premium design, fast performance, and a highly personalized experience.
3. Google Pixel
Google entered the smartphone space in 2010 with its Nexus series, but it was sold in limited quantities. After years of experimenting, Google shifted gears in 2016 with its first Pixel line, showcasing a pure Android experience and advanced AI capabilities. Pixel smartphones have always been known for their outstanding camera capabilities and optimized user experience. They offer powerful imaging features, such as Night Sight and Super Res Zoom, which allow users to capture crisp low-light shots and achieve incredible zoom levels. The latest Pixel 10 Pro takes this a level up with 100x Pro Res Zoom and a brand-new Gemini-powered Camera Coach feature. Pixel phones also have AI-powered photo editing features like Magic Editor, Edit with Ask Photos, Night Sight Video, Auto Frame, Magic Cue, and Reimagine to supercharge your creativity.
The modern Pixel smartphones feature powerful Tensor SoCs, high-resolution displays, long battery life, wireless charging, and impressive AI-powered tools. Notable features like Google Assistant, Google Lens, and Gemini capabilities integrate deeply across the workflows. Google also promises up to 7 years of software & security updates for Pixel 8 and newer models. For Android superfans, Google offers the best version of Android features. That said, Google Pixel smartphones often fall short in raw CPU performance when compared with Apple and Samsung smartphones, helping it to earn it the third spot on our list.
2. Apple
Apple is one of the most influential and dominant players in the smartphone industry with a global market share of 15.7%. Since the debut of the first-ever iconic iPhone in 2007, Apple has revolutionized the smartphone industry and established itself as a gold standard in innovation. Apple's strength lies in premium craftsmanship, design philosophy, ecosystem integration, and privacy features. iPhones are loved for their durability, user-friendly interface, highly acclaimed iOS operating system, and consistent software support. In fact, iPhones are one of the best-selling products of all time. Although Apple ranks second to Samsung in global market share, many tech enthusiasts believe it is superior to Android. The iPhones may not boast high megapixel cameras like their Android counterparts, but they excel with advanced camera systems that capture detailed and natural photos. Complemented with class-leading processors, vibrant high-resolution displays, and long battery life, modern iPhones offer remarkable performance. Apple also offers Siri, Apple Pay, HandOff, iPhone Mirroring, Family Sharing, FaceTime, Universal Clipboard, and other ecosystem-exclusive tools that enhance user experience.
While Apple provides a top-notch ecosystem experience, it doesn't offer a wide range of devices to suit different budgets. For instance, Apple's latest entry-level model, the iPhone 16e, starts at $599, which is a higher initial point. Also, it has a slower pace of hardware innovations and adoption of cutting-edge features like artificial intelligence. For instance, the base iPhone models still feature 60Hz displays.
1. Samsung
Samsung tops our list with the largest market share of 19.7% globally, as of 2Q25. The South Korean electronics manufacturer is known for its innovative designs, high-end features, and advanced technology. Right from budget-friendly smartphones and mid-rangers to flagships and foldable screens, Samsung offers a phone for every type of user. One of Samsung's strongest suits is advanced camera systems, featuring a 200MP image sensor, which debuted with the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023. Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best camera phones available today. With powerful processors, high-resolution displays, and long battery life, Galaxy smartphones are designed for entertainment, gaming, and all-day connectivity. Models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold series also offer S-Pen support, making them top choices for multitasking and productivity.
Beyond flagships and foldables, Samsung offers affordable options like the Galaxy A56 and the Galaxy S24 FE. You'll find AI capabilities even on less expensive models. Samsung's commitment to innovation is evident in its unique Galaxy smartphone features like Samsung DeX for a desktop-like experience, Samsung Pay for secure payments, and the Knox security platform that contributes to a secure and premium user experience. The brand is also committed to long-term software support, offering seven years of Android OS updates as well as security updates for its devices. While Samsung leads in hardware innovation and offers a wide range of devices at different price points, it falls behind Apple in delivering a seamless and integrated ecosystem experience.
How we ranked smartphone brands
We ranked the smartphone brands based on market share, cutting-edge features (such as AI-powered tools and camera capabilities), ecosystem integration, and price range. Performance and user experience, like speed and multitasking, play a significant role in ranking smartphone brands. We have also factored in aesthetics, build quality, number of models offered, security features, and software support. We have also highlighted the standout features for each brand. For instance, Apple is the leader when it comes to ecosystem integration, privacy, and security features. It is the top choice for customers who have already invested in the Apple ecosystem. On the other hand, Samsung is known for innovative designs, advanced features like 200MP cameras and 100x Space Zoom, and diverse lineups to cater to a broader customer base.
Google Pixel smartphones are designed to please mobile photography fans, whereas ASUS smartphones will attract gaming enthusiasts. Brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Huawei also offer high-end features like incredible camera systems and faster charging tech at affordable prices. However, their limited presence in global markets and shorter software support lifecycles have impacted their overall ranking.