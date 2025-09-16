How To Easily Tell If Solar Eclipse Glasses Are Fake

Almost everyone knows that you're not supposed to look directly at a solar eclipse without the proper eyewear. Looking at the intense sun normally can damage your eyes, but during a solar eclipse, it's even worse. The sun can cause retinal burns, known as solar retinopathy.

Since the retina has no sensitivity to pain, damage may not become apparent for hours. Sun damage is bad for cameras, too, so don't try to take a picture of a solar eclipse with your phone or camera. That also helps illustrate why you need to protect your eyes from celestial viewings with something like solar eclipse glasses. If the sun can damage a camera sensor it can damage your retinas. However, not all solar eyewear are created equal. In recent years, it's become important to learn how to spot fake solar eclipse glasses.

For the 2024 North American total solar eclipse, the American Astronomical Society issued a warning about fake eclipse glasses. They stated that fake glasses are "polluting the marketplace," making it difficult to find legitimate safety gear. Moreover, because solar viewers come in a wide variety of styles, from standard over-the-ear glasses to cardboard frames, it can make spotting the real thing even more challenging. Luckily, there are a few simple ways to make spotting fake solar eclipse glasses easy. Putting them to the test under safe conditions is the best method, as fakes will show themselves in reflection and light source testing.