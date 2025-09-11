One Of The Best Third-Party Android Launchers Is Dead - Here Are 3 Great Alternatives

It can be hard to let go of legends, but that's what many Android users are facing this month, as news of Nova Launcher — which has often been heralded as one of the best third-party Android launchers by both users and tech reporters — is being abandoned. People have been using Nova for years to change up how Android looks, but the time for updates has sadly come to an end.

The app, which was founded by Kevin Barry in 2011, was sold to a metrics company called Branch in 2022. Part of the deal was that Nova would go open-source if Barry ever left or stopped working on it. It seems that won't be the case after all, as Barry posted an official farewell and explained that he was told to cease all work on the project. This has left many users unsure whether they should keep using Nova, or even where to go next.

While Nova Launcher was considered one of the best, there are many other launchers out there for those that want to move on from Nova but are still looking for good features and design. So, if you're already tired of Samsung's One UI changes, you have some other options.