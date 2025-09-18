Here's What Would Happen If You Fired A Gun In Space

There's no need to go to space and fire a gun to see what would happen as physics already has all the answers. In fact, Russia even experimented with guns on spacecraft during the Cold War. We know the gun would work because modern cartridges are self-contained. That means that each cartridge contains a bullet, the primer, and the chemical propellant with its own oxidizer. This design ensures that the gun doesn't need atmospheric oxygen, and pulling the trigger in the space would still set off the chemical reaction and propel the bullet. However, once fired, the bullet's journey is very different in space than on Earth. Here, air resistance quickly slows the projectile, and Earth's gravity pulls it down. With no air drag in space, the bullet would continue indefinitely along its path, only altered if it passes near the gravitational pull of a planet or some other celestial object.

That said, the bullet wouldn't be the only thing in motion after firing a gun in space. The shooter would experience a much greater impact of the gun's recoil than on Earth. Newton's third law, which states that for every action there's an equal and opposite reaction, would apply to the shooter. Without the ground and air to resist against, the shooter would be pushed back and drift endlessly in the opposite direction of the shot.