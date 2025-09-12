What We Know About The World's Biggest Iceberg

Icebergs can get really, really big. In 2019, an iceberg twice the size of New York City started to break free from Antarctica, but shockingly, this wasn't even close to the largest iceberg in the world. There's an iceberg that's not just bigger than the city; it's a little bigger than all of Long Island. The whopping 1,418 square mile mass of ice known to scientists as A23a has held the record of world's biggest iceberg for more than three decades, but now its time at the top is ending.

A23a began its journey as a part of the Filchner-Ronne ice shelf on the Atlantic coast of Antarctica. In 1986, it broke away from the continent, tumbling into the waters below. Its incredible surface area was stunning, but as they say, that was only the tip of the iceberg. Accounting for the full mass, researchers estimated A23a's weight at more than one trillion tons.

After A23a broke away from the Antarctic landmass, it began to float north, but it didn't get far. It turns out the iceberg was so large that its bottom scraped against the sea floor. This caused A23a to get stuck in the Weddell Sea, an inlet adjacent to the Antarctic Peninsula, not far from where the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans meet. It stayed there for nearly 40 years, becoming not only the largest, but also the oldest iceberg in the world. However, it appears that A23a's remarkably long life is now coming to a close.