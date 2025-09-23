Thunderbolt Vs. USB-C Monitors: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people rely on high-quality monitors for their PCs, whether its to elevate their gaming experience, streamline their creative process, or just to simply enjoy the perks of a larger, and sharper display. But getting the most out of a 4K or OLED screen isn't just about owning the monitor itself, it's about how that monitor connects to your machine in the first place. Even the best display can underperform if the connector can't handle the resolution. That's why most users stick to HDMI or USB-C to DisplayPort connections, both of which deliver the bandwidth necessary to unlock a monitor's full potential.

USB-C, in particular, has surged in popularity thanks to its versatility. Depending on your setup, with a keyboard, mouse, or multiple external drives already claiming ports, cable clutter can quickly become overwhelming. USB-C helps to solve that problem by offering a bidirectional connection. Not only can it transmit video to your monitor, but in many cases it can also send power back to your laptop, saving both wall outlet space and hassle.

Thunderbolt has emerged as another contender in the cable space. While it looks nearly identical to USB-C, its performance capabilities set it apart. Some manufacturers have started releasing monitors designed specifically with Thunderbolt in mind, and understanding the differences between these two key connections is key to deciding if it's worth making the switch.