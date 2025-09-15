Google Might Expand Pixel's Scam Detection To WhatsApp, Instagram, And More Apps
A new APK breakdown of Google's latest Android System Intelligence update has revealed more information about an incoming feature that could change how Pixel smartphones detect spam. According to Android Authority's report on the teardown, it appears that the latest version of Android System Intelligence found on the Pixel 10 lineup shows settings that relate to scam detection expanding beyond Google's Phone and Messages apps.
The setting suggests that Google Pixel users could soon be able to utilize the privacy features baked into their phones to detect scam and spam messages across various apps, including WhatsApp, Signal, and Instagram. Of course, the list that Android Authority found baked into the app is not necessarily a confirmation that any of the apps listed will benefit from Scam Detection in the future, especially since one of the apps mentioned on the list — Hangouts — has been discontinued for quite a while now.
The apps outlined in the teardown include Google Messages, Signal, Google Chat, WhatsApp, Kakao Talk, Verizon Messages, Instagram, Twitter, Hangouts, Line, and even Facebook Messenger Lite. There's also mention of a Test SafeComms Chat, which Android Authority believes is a chat app used for internal purposes for Google's Android development team.
No release date for Pixel's Scam Detection expansion
Of course, as with any APK teardown, these features are never guaranteed to launch. Even if they do, they aren't guaranteed to launch in the same state that they are found in when spotted early.
Additionally, in this particular case, the existence of listed applications like Hangouts and even Twitter — which goes by X now after Elon Musk purchased it a few years ago — suggest the list here is at least slightly out of date. That raises additional questions about whether or not these listed apps will even be supported if the feature is released.
Further, we have no confirmation of whether the feature will launch just on the latest Pixel devices or if Google plans to bring it to older Pixel devices like the Pixel 9, too. There's even a chance that the feature could make the leap to other Android devices. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Google shares further down the line.