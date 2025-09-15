Google Might Expand Pixel's Scam Detection To WhatsApp, Instagram, And More Apps

A new APK breakdown of Google's latest Android System Intelligence update has revealed more information about an incoming feature that could change how Pixel smartphones detect spam. According to Android Authority's report on the teardown, it appears that the latest version of Android System Intelligence found on the Pixel 10 lineup shows settings that relate to scam detection expanding beyond Google's Phone and Messages apps.

The setting suggests that Google Pixel users could soon be able to utilize the privacy features baked into their phones to detect scam and spam messages across various apps, including WhatsApp, Signal, and Instagram. Of course, the list that Android Authority found baked into the app is not necessarily a confirmation that any of the apps listed will benefit from Scam Detection in the future, especially since one of the apps mentioned on the list — Hangouts — has been discontinued for quite a while now.

The apps outlined in the teardown include Google Messages, Signal, Google Chat, WhatsApp, Kakao Talk, Verizon Messages, Instagram, Twitter, Hangouts, Line, and even Facebook Messenger Lite. There's also mention of a Test SafeComms Chat, which Android Authority believes is a chat app used for internal purposes for Google's Android development team.