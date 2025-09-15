Xbox Controllers Get New Functionality In Latest Windows 11 Preview Build

Windows 11 Insiders are getting a fresh look at new functionality in the latest Dev Channel build. This particular version — build 26220.6682 — started rolling out on September 12. One of the big new changes introduced is an improvement to how Xbox game controllers interact with Windows 11. As Microsoft prepares for the release of its upcoming Xbox handheld PCs, the company is working to bring some much-needed enhancements to how Windows 11 users interact with their computer while using a connected Xbox controller. The latest enhancements come in the form of a new long-press option for the Xbox button.

Previously, you could only access the Game Bar on Windows 11 by pressing the Xbox button quickly. However, if you long press the same button in the latest Windows 11 Insider build, you can open up a new Task View, which lets you easily switch between open applications on your computer. It's a variant of the Task View already found on Windows 11, but with a new way to access it that should make operating your PC while gaming more accessible.

Previously, Microsoft began testing one of the Mac's best tricks in a Windows 11 Insider build. And, of course, this new update to how Xbox controllers work is only part of the new build.