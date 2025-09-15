Xbox Controllers Get New Functionality In Latest Windows 11 Preview Build
Windows 11 Insiders are getting a fresh look at new functionality in the latest Dev Channel build. This particular version — build 26220.6682 — started rolling out on September 12. One of the big new changes introduced is an improvement to how Xbox game controllers interact with Windows 11. As Microsoft prepares for the release of its upcoming Xbox handheld PCs, the company is working to bring some much-needed enhancements to how Windows 11 users interact with their computer while using a connected Xbox controller. The latest enhancements come in the form of a new long-press option for the Xbox button.
Previously, you could only access the Game Bar on Windows 11 by pressing the Xbox button quickly. However, if you long press the same button in the latest Windows 11 Insider build, you can open up a new Task View, which lets you easily switch between open applications on your computer. It's a variant of the Task View already found on Windows 11, but with a new way to access it that should make operating your PC while gaming more accessible.
Previously, Microsoft began testing one of the Mac's best tricks in a Windows 11 Insider build. And, of course, this new update to how Xbox controllers work is only part of the new build.
New Copilot features and small changes across the board
On top of changing how the Xbox controller works with Windows 11, Microsoft is also introducing new features for Click to Do, a popular Copilot feature found on Copilot+ PCs. One of the big changes can be seen in action in the image above. Now, when using Click to Do, the menu will suggest "top actions" and various other popular "action tags" that help highlight the newest and most popular AI-powered actions you can take on your Copilot+ PC. Copilot+ PCs continue to see frequent updates, including access to a "Hey, Copilot!" voice activation setting.
Additionally, Microsoft has added several new emojis to the latest Insider build. These emojis include a face with bags under its eyes, root vegetable, shovel, harp, fingerprint, leafless tree, and even a purple-colored splatter. Narrator is also getting some improvements, with the program providing more natural voice feedback when used in Windows 11 Insider Build 26220.6682. It will also offer improved comment reading capabilities, updated footnote navigation, and more reliable reading in continuous circumstances.
Microsoft also says that it "did some work to help improve reliability of taskbar hiding and unhiding when the setting "automatically hide the taskbar" is enabled." The animation that occurs when the setting is turned on should be smoother going forward. You can see the full list of changes coming to the latest Windows 11 Insider build on the Windows blog.