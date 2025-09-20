These Are The Best Adobe Illustrator Alternatives You Can Use For Free
Adobe Illustrator has set the standard for the graphic design industry over time. It's also part of the Creative Cloud suite, so it works well with other Adobe applications — something that would appeal to agencies and professionals who rely on multiple tools and cross-platform compatibility. However, is Adobe Illustrator really the best choice for everyone? Its vast library of tools, settings, and presets can be overwhelming. The learning curve is rather steep, and not everyone has the time to master it. Moreover, students, freelancers, and hobbyists may not need the full feature set of Adobe Illustrator. On top of that, there's the price to consider as well.
Since 2013, Adobe Illustrator has switched to a subscription model. Instead of purchasing the app, you now have to pay at least $250 a year if you opt for the monthly subscription option. For beginners and students — that's a substantial amount of money. Even professionals are starting to look for alternatives not only because of the cost but also due to the availability of several capable alternatives nowadays. Free or open-source software may lack some of the features Adobe Illustrator offers, but they're becoming more and more capable and accessible for anyone who needs vector illustrations.
Inkscape
Inkscape is one of the best alternatives to Adobe Illustrator, and probably the most well-known one as well. It's a powerful vector design tool that's available to download for free. It supports many of the features found in Adobe Illustrator, such as node control, path editing, and advanced text handling. It also comes with a set of unique tools, like live non-destructive path effects and real-time smoothing and pressure simulation using a pen or mouse.
Inkscape is also cross-platform compatible; you can install it on Windows, Linux, or macOS. It's an ideal tool for small businesses, freelancers, students, or beginner graphic designers, as it can do most of the things Illustrator does — without spending a penny. What it lacks, though, is some of Illustrator's collaborative and file-sharing tools, as well as Adobe's AI agents. Notably, when working on large projects, Inkscape won't run quite as smoothly as Illustrator. Nonetheless, the available features and community-driven support make it a serious competitor that's worth considering.
Boxy SVG
Anyone who is focused on UI development, web design, or just needs some light vector illustration should check out Boxy SVG. It is a free, web-based vector graphic editor that is an excellent alternative to Adobe Illustrator. Boxy SVG is a simple tool that runs in a web browser, so it doesn't require a lot of resources — except for a reliable internet connection. That said, if you're looking for a tool that works without internet access — Boxy SVG also has a desktop app for Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Linux.
One of the main advantages of Boxy SVG is its focus on the Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) format. Illustrator relies on its native file formats, which gives Boxy SVG an advantage when it comes to compatibility with different technologies, design tools, and open standards. Beginners will like Boxy SVG for its simple and intuitive interface. It may lack some of the advanced features of Adobe Illustrator, but if you're searching for a lightweight, fast, and accessible alternative, Boxy SVG is a good starting point. The basic version is free to use, and the advanced features can be unlocked with a one-time purchase that costs less than Illustrator's subscription fee.
SK1
SK1 is a compelling alternative to Adobe Illustrator, since it's an advanced program for professionals — especially those working in publishing and pre-press design. While other apps are inclined to graphic design, SK1 is primarily focused on print-oriented workflows, with CMYK color support and ICC color management. You can use the program to import and export industry-standard file types, including CDR and CMX, Adobe Illustrator (AI), and PostScript.
The interface is user-friendly, with features such as layer support, object snapping, and precision tools like path editing and alignment. SK1 also supports multi-page documents, which is necessary when working with brochures or magazine layouts. For advanced workflows, it offers color separations and printing proofs. Unlike Adobe Illustrator, SK1 is a free and open-source tool for creating complex vector graphics. This makes it a solid option for students, small businesses, or those who work with art that gets published in a physical form.
Figma
Figma has quickly become one of the most popular alternatives to Adobe Illustrator for graphic design. What makes it a true alternative to Illustrator is the fact that it's a cloud-based collaborative vector design platform. With Figma, multiple users can work on the same project simultaneously with real-time updates, comments, and version history. This real-time collaboration truly stands out in the sea of apps for graphic design.
While Figma is a UI/UX design tool, it's also capable of handling vector graphics — making it suitable for web design, wireframing, prototyping, and interface design. It offers features such as auto layout, component libraries, interactive prototyping, and developer handoff tools that allow programmers to inspect design elements. On top of that, Figma has a plugin ecosystem that lets you extend its functionality based on your needs.
Figma offers a free starter plan that consists of unlimited personal projects, access to FigJam (a digital whiteboard), slides, and small team collaboration, which should be enough for most users. If you need more, you can upgrade to a paid plan to unlock the full potential of Figma, while still paying less than Illustrator's subscription fee.
SVG-Edit
SVG-Edit is a browser-based vector graphics editor aimed at those who need to make simple vector designs or quickly edit their SVG files. It works with all modern web browsers, so you don't have to download anything to your local storage or even create an account to use it. On top of that, SVG-Edit is open-source and free for all users. Although simple, SVG-Edit covers all the essential tools required for graphic design, such as shapes, paths, layers, text, groups, alignment, and more.
There's also SVG source editing for users who want to work directly with code, along with the ability to customize the UI with extensions. This tool is ideal for creating icons, diagrams, or simple illustrations in the SVG format. SVG-Edit has a focused scope and does not aim to replace Adobe Illustrator entirely. However, it is a viable alternative for anyone who needs a fast and lightweight tool to create or tweak vector graphics on the go.