These Are The Best Adobe Illustrator Alternatives You Can Use For Free

Adobe Illustrator has set the standard for the graphic design industry over time. It's also part of the Creative Cloud suite, so it works well with other Adobe applications — something that would appeal to agencies and professionals who rely on multiple tools and cross-platform compatibility. However, is Adobe Illustrator really the best choice for everyone? Its vast library of tools, settings, and presets can be overwhelming. The learning curve is rather steep, and not everyone has the time to master it. Moreover, students, freelancers, and hobbyists may not need the full feature set of Adobe Illustrator. On top of that, there's the price to consider as well.

Since 2013, Adobe Illustrator has switched to a subscription model. Instead of purchasing the app, you now have to pay at least $250 a year if you opt for the monthly subscription option. For beginners and students — that's a substantial amount of money. Even professionals are starting to look for alternatives not only because of the cost but also due to the availability of several capable alternatives nowadays. Free or open-source software may lack some of the features Adobe Illustrator offers, but they're becoming more and more capable and accessible for anyone who needs vector illustrations.