How To Install Custom Fonts On Your MacBook Or iMac

The ability to install custom fonts on a Mac has been available for ages. The feature is a lifesaver for designers and other creative professionals who want to make their projects better or personalize them. Custom fonts also help maintain consistency when working with tools like Adobe or Google Fonts. However, it's not only the professionals who benefit from custom fonts. Whether you're a student, a writer, or someone who just discovered that your desired typeface is unavailable on your device, you may need to download one.

Installing custom fonts is possible with any MacBook or iMac you might have; this guide focuses on the latest versions — macOS Sequoia 15 and macOS Tahoe 26. These macOS updates cover a wide range of devices, including many Intel-based models and all M-series Macs. Apple provides options to use pre-existing fonts from the Font Book app or import fonts from other sources.