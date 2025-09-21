Is It Really Possible To 'Teleport' Information Using Quantum Entanglement?

Teleportation. Imagine instantly transporting to a remote location like moving from your home to the office with no commute whatsoever. It's technology you always see incorporated in sci-fi media, whether in movies, shows, or books. And it's pretty darn awesome. That's exactly why it features so prominently. But is it real? The question has lingered for decades, maybe even longer, and we may finally have an answer. There is one caveat, however. It turns out that teleportation is possible through a process called quantum entanglement, but you can only send information — not people or objects — as surmised by a recent study. It's a bummer people can't teleport, but quantum entanglement might explain a few additional things, like how the future can influence the past.

The net positive is that nobody thought any kind of teleportation was possible, but it may yet be so with the only limitation being the speed of light; which to humans, by the way, is near instant. To clarify, scientists believe they can use quantum teleportation to send information any distance instantly without adopting or developing new technologies. Instead, they can use existing networks and solutions via optical communications, anything that uses light to transmit information.

That's not surprising since scientists previously figured out how to manipulate quantum light. Fiber optics are an excellent example of optical communication in action. Of course, quantum entanglement and quantum teleportation are two distinct concepts, though related, both of which fall under quantum physics. Understanding the difference is key to grasping how it all works.