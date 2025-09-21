How Do Black Holes Form? This New Study Offers An Answer

At the heart of nearly every galaxy lurks a cosmic giant: a supermassive black hole. These mysterious objects, millions to billions of times more massive than our Sun, exert such powerful gravity that not even light can escape them. These black holes are so massive that they shape the galaxies around them. They influence star formation, galactic evolution, and even the movement of entire clusters. Our own Milky Way is no exception. In its center lies Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole with four million solar masses. Even though these black holes are critical for the existence of galaxies, we still don't know with complete certainty how these cosmic giants form.

However, a new study on the Pop III.1 model, led by theoretical astrophysicist Jonathan Tan of the University of Virginia, takes on this challenge with a fresh perspective. Tan, a respected professor renowned for his work in star and planet formation, draws upon decades of research to lay the groundwork for a novel theory that could explain how these giant cosmic objects were formed. According to the study, the collapse of the first-generation stars, also known as primordial stars, could have resulted in the formation of supermassive black holes.