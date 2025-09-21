5 Top Rated Wireless Headphones For Less Than $100

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's for work, travel, or enjoying your favorite entertainment, a good pair of headphones is an essential everyday tech gadget. But with so many options out there, it can be difficult to pick one that's just right. Even more so given that the best headphones don't come cheap, while more affordable ones can be rather hit-or-miss. Well, we've done the legwork for you to find the best wireless headphones under $100.

We've found on-ear headphones that can help block out the world around you when you need to focus on work or immerse yourself in your entertainment of choice. We chose to focus on wireless varieties because they're the easiest to pair with your smartphone and other gadgets without the hassle of tangling cords. Moreover, they offer excellent battery life and are convenient to carry with you wherever you go. Keep reading below if you want to enjoy great audio without splurging on a premium pair.