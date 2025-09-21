5 Top Rated Wireless Headphones For Less Than $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether it's for work, travel, or enjoying your favorite entertainment, a good pair of headphones is an essential everyday tech gadget. But with so many options out there, it can be difficult to pick one that's just right. Even more so given that the best headphones don't come cheap, while more affordable ones can be rather hit-or-miss. Well, we've done the legwork for you to find the best wireless headphones under $100.
We've found on-ear headphones that can help block out the world around you when you need to focus on work or immerse yourself in your entertainment of choice. We chose to focus on wireless varieties because they're the easiest to pair with your smartphone and other gadgets without the hassle of tangling cords. Moreover, they offer excellent battery life and are convenient to carry with you wherever you go. Keep reading below if you want to enjoy great audio without splurging on a premium pair.
Soundcore Space One
The Soundcore Space One headphones by Anker are one of the best value headphones you can get today with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC). They provide up to 40 hours of playback time with ANC enabled and 55 hours without it on a single charge. This makes them a great choice for work, daily commutes, flights, the gym, or any noisy place. They retail for $99.99 but are usually available on Amazon at a discounted price that's totally worth it. After all, these headphones have attracted over 10,000 user ratings with an average score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Moreover, they've been promoted by respected tech YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, who described them as a "big deal."
Users say they work great with superior noise cancellation considering the relatively affordable price. They're pretty comfortable to wear too, with a soft headband and rotating ear cups that conform to the contours of your head. You can choose from four elegant color options to match your personal style.
JLabs JBuds Lux ANC
From a value-for-feature standpoint, the JLab JBuds Lux ANC wireless headphones pack in a lot at just $79.99. They boast 40 mm drivers that promise lab-quality sound, along with a long battery life of 70+ hours in regular mode and 40+ hours with active noise cancellation (ANC). They also have Spatial Audio, compatible with settings like Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech, and Windows Sonic. You can therefore enjoy an immersive experience without splurging on expensive headphones.
The JLab JBuds ANC have received over 3,000 user ratings with an overall score of 4.6 out of 5. One user vouches for the solid build quality that's still lightweight and ultra comfortable to wear. Another has shared that this purchase exceeded expectations because of the effective noise cancellation and clear sound quality. These headphones have also been lauded as the best headphones under $100 by audio experts SoundGuys, who praise the reliable battery life and comfortable padded fit. You can choose from four neutral color options that look premium and stylish.
JBL Tune 720BT
The JBL Tune 720BT stand out with quite an impressive battery life of up to 76 hours of wireless playtime. Moreover, a quick five-minute charge gives you about three extra hours of use. Users vouch for this long battery life, as well as "incredible sound and all-day comfort." Moreover, although they don't feature noise cancellation, one user claims that they still block out plenty of external sound.
You can also customize your listening experience with the EQ settings in the free JBL Headphones App. Voice prompts in your desired language will guide you through your headphones features so that you can use them exactly how you prefer. The foldable design makes them easy to travel with while the ear caps are comfortable for long hours, even for those who wear glasses. These headphones have earned an average rating of 4.5/5 from over 7,000 user ratings, so you know they're worth the money. They retail for $89.99 but are usually available at a discount on Amazon.
SkullCandy Rail ANC
If you prefer in-ear headphones rather than on-ear ones, check out the SkullCandy Rail ANC wireless earbuds. They hold a charge for seven hours while the included charging case holds 20 hours with ANC enabled. So, they're the perfect option for travel if you don't want to carry bulkier headphones. Moreover, thanks to a rapid charge feature, just 10 minutes of charging will give you two hours of playback time. You can also adjust the noise cancellation level between "mute," "hearing," and "between" to suit your preferences. By default, they offer deep bass and a wide dynamic range, though you can customize your listening experience through the Skull-iQ app.
Users say that these earbuds are "awesome" for the price of $99.99 (though they're available at an even lower price on Amazon). They're also very durable, with impressive sound quality. They've earned a rating of 4.1/5 stars from over 2,000 reviews. You can choose from black or white color options.
Sony WH-CH510
Sony is one of the leading headphone brands with premium products like our favorite WH-1000XM4. While it's difficult to find a pair of Sony headphones under $100, the WH-CH510 are a pretty sweet deal at just $63.95. They've got over 38,000 user ratings with an impressive overall score of 4.5/5, which points to their quality. Even though they lack advanced features like active noise cancellation, users say they offer the perfect blend of convenience and performance on a budget. Moreover, users are satisfied with the sound quality and battery life of up to 35 hours of playback time.
Even at the affordable price point, you can benefit from quick charge technology that provides 90 minutes of playback time from just 10 minutes of charging. This pair also includes easy hands-free calling and voice assistant commands for easy access to your smartphone. Overall, they're a great choice if you want a simple and affordable pair of wireless headphones for everyday use.
How we selected these products
We're committed to recommending products that truly add value to your life. We've therefore based this roundup on extensive online research, considering both expert opinions and real user reviews. All the recommendations are from reputed brands that are known for their high quality standards over the years. Moreover, all products have earned an average rating of at least 4/5 from well over 1,000 user reviews on Amazon.