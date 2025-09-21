Does China's Biggest Dam Actually Slow Down The Earth's Rotation?

The Three Gorges Dam indeed slows the Earth's rotation, but its influence is minuscule when compared to the natural forces that are constantly at play. For example, massive earthquakes can redistribute rock deep inside the Earth's crust, nudging our planet's spin by similar or even larger margins. Seasonal melting and refreezing of the polar ice, along with the shifting ocean tides, continuously shuffle Earth's mass and affect the planet's rotation thousands of times more than the dam. Even the gradual tug of the Moon slows our planet more noticeably, although over a much longer timescale. The Moon lengthens our day by about two milliseconds per century.

So, what does this all mean for humanity? In practical terms, nothing any of us would ever notice. A day stretched by a few millionths of a second won't give us more sleep time. It has zero impact on our clocks, calendars, and daily routines. Timekeeping systems are so precise that they account for natural fluctuations in the Earth's rotation. That's why we have such adjustments like leap seconds.

However, for science and technology, precision is everything. Satellites circling our planet and probes traveling to distant worlds rely on knowing the Earth's exact rotation and spin rate. Even tiny shifts, if unaccounted for, can nudge the spacecraft off course. That's why scientists measure the impact of melting ice, earthquakes, and even human-made megastructures, such as the Three Gorges Dam, on the Earth's rotation. The Three Gorges Dam also offers a humbling reminder that our world is not a perfect clock, but a dynamic, shifting body. The more we reshape it and influence its ecosystems and climate, the more its rhythm drifts.