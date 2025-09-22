5 Of The Best Free Apple Watch Apps You Can Download Right Now

The Apple Watch may not be a necessity, but once it's on your wrist, it quickly becomes an indispensable companion. Acting as a natural extension of your iPhone, the Apple Watch lets you check notifications, use Siri for quick tasks, and even unlock your Mac, all without having to dig your phone out of your bag or pocket. Beyond convenience, it doubles as a powerful health and fitness tracker, monitors your sleep, logs workouts with detailed metrics, and surfaces insights that help you stay on top of your wellness goals. With the latest Apple Watch Series 10, the experience is more seamless than ever.

But here's the catch: After spending a few hundred dollars on the watch itself, you probably don't want to splurge on premium apps. The good news? You don't have to. The Apple Watch App Store is packed with free apps that rival or even outperform their paid counterparts. From productivity tools to fitness companions, these apps let you unlock the full potential of your Apple Watch without spending an extra dime.

If you're wondering where to start, we've rounded up the five best free Apple Watch apps you can download right now. These must-have picks will help you get more from your Apple Watch from day one, and the best part? They're all free.