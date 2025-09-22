These Distant Moons Have Freezing Ice Volcanoes

A source of fascination for scientists are the volcanoes on distant icy moons, such as Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus. These moons have liquid water underground that erupts to the surface in a process called cryovolcanism, and water doesn't behave normally in these conditions. At low pressure, it boils and freezes at the same time, which makes it hard to predict what happens during a cryovolcanic eruption. Past research also hasn't been able to fully explain how liquid, vapor, and ice interact together in the unique environment of these icy moons.

A team of researchers came together to do a deep dive into cryovolcanism to better understand it. The study brought together scientists from the Institute of Geophysics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Charles University, the University of Sheffield, the Open University, and the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Rutherford Appleton Laboratory. The study was published in ScienceDirect in July of 2025.

The teams ran experiments to determine what factors contribute to cryovolcanism, and discovered that the special conditions of these icy moons cause liquid to behave much differently than expected. They hope these findings will benefit future deep space exploration.